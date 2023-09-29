Technology News

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched in India earlier this month and replaces the Apple Watch Ultra that made its debut in 2022.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 September 2023 15:56 IST
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (left) is the successor to the first generation Apple Watch Ultra model

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Ultra is equipped with the company's new Apple S9 processor
  • The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a more powerful ultra-wideband chip
  • Both Apple Watch Ultra models offer up to 72 hours of battery life
Apple Watch Ultra 2 was unveiled earlier this month alongside the iPhone 15 series of smartphones. The company's latest premium smartwatch comes with a few hardware upgrades over last year's Apple Watch Ultra, which was the first smartwatch from the company with a 49mm display and a titanium body. These include a new processor that is also present on the Apple Watch Series 9 model. Wearers will also be able to control the smartwatch with a double tap gesture, a new feature introduced on this year's models.

The company's new Apple Watch Ultra 2 went on sale in global markets and in India on September 22, while the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra is no longer listed on Apple's website a year after it was launched. Here's a quick comparison between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 price in India and specifications with the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Price in India

Apple Watch Ultra 2 price in India is set at Rs. 89,900 and the wearable can be purchased via the company's website, official Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi, and authorised resellers in the country. The smartwatch, like its predecessor, is available in a Natural Titanium colour option.

On the other hand, the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, which was also launched in India at Rs. 89,900 last year, is currently not listed on Apple's website. However, it is priced at Rs. 84,990 on Amazon and Rs. 79,900 via Croma.

The prices of both wearables might also be lowered during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Specifications

Both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra sport a 1.91-inch Retina LTPO OLED display with an always-on mode, a 502x410-pixel resolution and a pixel density of 338ppi. However, the panel on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits unlike last year's model that has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The company's new Apple S9 SiP powers the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and it represents the biggest chip upgrade on the company's watches in a few years. The previous model is equipped with the Apple S8 SiP that is similar to the processor found on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6. Both smartwatches are compatible with watchOS 10 — the Apple Watch Ultra 2 runs on the latest OS out-of-the-box.

Both models are equipped with the same sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, compass, altimeter, and a depth gauge. Health monitoring sensors on board the smartwatches include a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, VO2Max sensor, and a temperature sensor. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is equipped with a new Ultra-Wideband 2 chip, with improved tracking compared to last year's model.

Connectivity options on both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra include dual-band Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS. They both pack a non-removable battery can be charged wirelessly. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and last year's Apple Watch Ultra offer 64GB and 32GB of inbuilt storage, respectively.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra comparison
  Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra
Key Specs
Display Size49mm49mm
Compatible OSiOS-
Dial ShapeRectangleRectangle
Display TypeOLED RetinaOLED Retina
Ideal ForUnisexUnisex
GENERAL
BrandAppleApple
ModelWatch Ultra 2Watch Ultra
Release dateSeptember 12, 2023September 7, 2022
Model NameWatch Ultra 2Watch Ultra
Dial ShapeRectangleRectangle
SizeLargeLarge
Water ResistantYesYes
Water Resistance Depth100m40m
UsageFitness & OutdoorFitness & Outdoor
Ideal ForUnisexUnisex
PRODUCT DETAILS
Maximum Operating Altitude9000-
SensorCompass, Always-On Altimeter, heart rate sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and Ambient light sensorCompass, Always-On Altimeter, third-gen optical heart rate sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and Ambient light sensor
Compatible DeviceiOS-
NotificationYesYes
Battery TypeLithium IonLithium Ion
Battery Life36 Hours-
Rechargeable BatteryYesYes
CONNECTIVITY FEATURES
Call FunctionYesYes
BluetoothYesYes
Call FeaturesInternational Emergency CallingInternational Emergency Calling
Other Connectivity FeaturesEmergency SOSEmergency SOS
PLATFORM AND STORAGE FEATURES
Operating SystemwatchOS 10watchOS 9
Compatible Operating SystemiOS-
Processor NameS9 SiP-
CAMERA AND DISPLAY FEATURES
Display Size49mm49mm
Display TypeOLED RetinaOLED Retina
Backlight DisplayYesYes
Other Display FeaturesLTPO OLED Always-On Retina displayLTPO OLED Always-On Retina display
FITNESS AND WATCH FUNCTIONS
Step CountYesYes
Calorie CountYesYes
Heart Rate MonitorYesYes
AltimeterYesYes
CompassYesYes
CalendarYesYes
Alarm ClockYesYes
Date & Time DisplayYesYes
LanguageEnglishEnglish
Other Fitness FeaturesBlood Oxgen Sensor, ECG sensorBlood Oxgen Sensor, ECG sensor
AUDIO AND VIDEO FEATURES
SpeakerYesYes
MicrophoneYesYes
