Apple Urges US Appeals Court to Overturn ITC's Apple Watch Import Ban Amidst Masimo Dispute

Apple previously disabled pulse oximetry features from select smartwatch models sold during the appeal period, which could last for at least a year.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 April 2024 13:39 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Imports of Apple Watch Series 9 (pictured) and Watch Ultra 2 were banned in the US last year

  • Apple asked a US appeals court to overturn a smartwatch import ban
  • The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is hearing the case
  • Apple is appealing the ITC's 2023 import ban on its latest watch models
Apple urged a U.S. appeals court on Friday to overturn a U.S. trade tribunal's decision to ban imports of some Apple Watches in a patent dispute with medical-monitoring technology company Masimo.

Apple told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that the U.S. International Trade Commission's decision was based on a "series of substantively defective patent rulings," and that Masimo failed to show it had invested in making competing U.S. products that would justify the order.

Representatives for Apple and Masimo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the filing.

Irvine, California-based Masimo has accused Apple of hiring away its employees and stealing its pulse oximetry technology after discussing a potential collaboration. Apple first introduced pulse oximetry to its Series 6 Apple Watches in 2020.

Masimo convinced the ITC on Dec. 26 to block imports of Apple's latest-edition Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches after finding that their technology for reading blood-oxygen levels infringed Masimo's patents.

Apple temporarily resumed sales of the watches the next day after persuading the Federal Circuit to pause the ban. The appeals court reinstated the ban in January, leading Apple to remove pulse oximetry capabilities from watches sold during the appeal, which Apple has said could last at least a year.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection separately determined in January that redesigned versions of the watches did not violate Masimo's rights and would not be not subject to the ban. Masimo said in a court filing that the watches "definitively do not contain pulse oximetry functionality."

Apple told the Federal Circuit on Friday that the ban could not stand because a Masimo wearable covered by the patents was "purely hypothetical" when it filed its ITC complaint in 2021.

The tech giant also argued that Masimo's patents were invalid and that its watches did not infringe them.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple Watch ban, Masimo, Patents, Patent disputes, Apple
