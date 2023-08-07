Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Discounts on iPad, Apple Watch Ultra, Mac Mini and More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale will also allow SBI Bank customers to use their credit cards for an instant discount on eligible products.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 August 2023 13:14 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Discounts on iPad, Apple Watch Ultra, Mac Mini and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Apple devices are on sale at discounted prices during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival sale

Highlights
  • Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale began on August 4
  • The five-day sale brings discounts on several products from Apple
  • The Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale will end on Tuesday

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale began on August 4 with discounts on smartphones and other consumer electronics products. Besides the discount on the iPhone 14, customers who are looking to buy a new tablet can also avail of discounts on Apple's iPad models. Meanwhile, both the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are also on sale at discounted prices. Similarly, Apple's Mac mini (2023) model that is powered by the company's latest M2 chip is also available at a discounted price as part of the sale.

As part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, customers can further lower the prices of Apple products when they make purchases using SBI Bank credit cards. On the other hand, exchange discounts can also reduce the cost of these devices, during the ongoing sale. We've handpicked a list of the best Apple products you can purchase at discounted prices before the sale ends on Tuesday.

iPad (2021)

Apple's 9th generation iPad model is equipped with the company's A13 Bionic chip — the same chipset that powers the iPhone 11 — along with up to 256GB of storage and features a 10.2-inch LCD screen. It features a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The price of the tablet was increased to Rs. 33,900 when the 10th generation model was launched last year, and it has now dropped to Rs. 27,900 during the sale. You can also avail of an instant discount of 1,250 on SBI credit cards and an exchange discount of up to 26,100 when buying the iPad (2021).

Buy now: Rs. 27,900 (MRP Rs. 33,900)

 

Apple Watch Ultra

When the Apple Watch Ultra was launched in India last year with a Rs. 89,900 price tag, it became the company's most advanced — and most expensive — smartwatch model with a titanium chassis, improved GPS performance, a larger 49mm display, and better battery life. However, if you found the launch price of the device too high, you can now purchase the Apple Watch Ultra at Rs. 79,899 during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom festival sale, along with an additional Rs. 4,000 instant discount for SBI credit card holders, and up to Rs. 61,000 off on exchanging an older smartphone, as per the Amazon listing.

Buy now: Rs. 79,899 (MRP Rs. 89,900)

 

Mac mini (2023)

Apple's latest Mac mini model runs on the company's latest octa-core M2 chip and features up to 24GB of unified memory. It also supports W-Fi 6E, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and runs on the latest version of macOS. The compact desktop computer model with 8GB of RAM is now available at Rs. 56,988 as part of the Amazon sale, which is lower than the Rs. 59,900 launch price of the computer. You can lower the price of the Mac mini (2023) by Rs. 1,500 if you buy it with a SBI Bank credit card. 

 

Buy now: Rs. 56,988 (MRP Rs. 59,900)

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS)

If the Apple Watch Ultra is too large for your wrist, or you want a more affordable model, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 features the same S8 chip that powers its bigger sibling. This smartwatch has an aluminium chassis and supports fitness and heart rate tracking. You can also monitor ECG and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels, two health features that aren't available on the cheaper Watch SE (2022) model. You can get up to Rs. 1,500 off on the smartwatch with an SBI Bank credit card, while exchanging an old phone for up to Rs. 38,050 off on the device.  

 

Buy now: Rs. 41,899 (MRP Rs. 45,900)

iPad (2022)

Launched last year by the Cupertino company, the iPad (2022) brings some notable upgrades over the 9th generation iPad. It has the same A14 Bionic chip as the iPhone 12 and sports a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It also has flat edges and features a USB Type-C port. You can buy the 256GB model of the iPad (2022) with Wi-Fi connectivity at a discounted price of Rs. 57,490, down from the launch price of Rs. 59,900 during the ongoing Amazon sale, while availing of an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on SBI Bank credit cards and exchanging an older device for up to Rs. 45,950 off, as per the listing on Amazon.

 

Buy now: Rs. 57,490 (MRP Rs. 59,900)

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon Great Freedom sale, Great Freedom Festival sale, Apple, Apple Discounts, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra discounts, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Discounts, iPad 2021, iPad 2022, iPad discounts, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Amazon India, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
Bitcoin Price Stays Below $30,000 Mark, Most Cryptocurrencies Remain Volatile

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Discounts on iPad, Apple Watch Ultra, Mac Mini and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top iPad, Apple Watch, Mac Mini Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Sale
  2. iPhone 15 Could Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades: Report
  3. OnePlus Open Leaked Renders Suggest Wider Body, Rear Cameras: See Design
  4. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Renders, Live Shots Tip Quad Rear Camera Module
  5. Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
  6. Elon Musk Plans to Livestream Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg on X
  7. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Smartphones Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Begins for Prime Subscribers: Top Deals
  10. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Unveiled on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme 11x 5G India Launch Expected Soon; Storage Options, Colourways Tipped
  3. Barbie, Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Crosses $1 Billion at Global Box Office
  4. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Set for August 16, Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  5. ISRO Successfully Performs Orbit Reduction Manoeuvre, Brings Chandrayaan-3 Closer to Moon
  6. Bitcoin Price Stays Below $30,000 Mark, Most Cryptocurrencies Remain Volatile
  7. iPhone 15 to Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades as Apple Acknowledges Market Slowdown: Mark Gurman
  8. OnePlus Open Leaked Renders Suggest Design; Seen With Wider Body, Larger Rear Camera Module
  9. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Renders, Live Shots Leak; Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  10. Data Protection Bill Enables Citizen Surveillance, Will Have ‘Chilling Effect’ on Press Freedom: Editors Guild
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.