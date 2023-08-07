Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale began on August 4 with discounts on smartphones and other consumer electronics products. Besides the discount on the iPhone 14, customers who are looking to buy a new tablet can also avail of discounts on Apple's iPad models. Meanwhile, both the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are also on sale at discounted prices. Similarly, Apple's Mac mini (2023) model that is powered by the company's latest M2 chip is also available at a discounted price as part of the sale.

As part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, customers can further lower the prices of Apple products when they make purchases using SBI Bank credit cards. On the other hand, exchange discounts can also reduce the cost of these devices, during the ongoing sale. We've handpicked a list of the best Apple products you can purchase at discounted prices before the sale ends on Tuesday.

iPad (2021)

Apple's 9th generation iPad model is equipped with the company's A13 Bionic chip — the same chipset that powers the iPhone 11 — along with up to 256GB of storage and features a 10.2-inch LCD screen. It features a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The price of the tablet was increased to Rs. 33,900 when the 10th generation model was launched last year, and it has now dropped to Rs. 27,900 during the sale. You can also avail of an instant discount of 1,250 on SBI credit cards and an exchange discount of up to 26,100 when buying the iPad (2021).

Buy now: Rs. 27,900 (MRP Rs. 33,900)

Apple Watch Ultra

When the Apple Watch Ultra was launched in India last year with a Rs. 89,900 price tag, it became the company's most advanced — and most expensive — smartwatch model with a titanium chassis, improved GPS performance, a larger 49mm display, and better battery life. However, if you found the launch price of the device too high, you can now purchase the Apple Watch Ultra at Rs. 79,899 during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom festival sale, along with an additional Rs. 4,000 instant discount for SBI credit card holders, and up to Rs. 61,000 off on exchanging an older smartphone, as per the Amazon listing.

Buy now: Rs. 79,899 (MRP Rs. 89,900)

Mac mini (2023)

Apple's latest Mac mini model runs on the company's latest octa-core M2 chip and features up to 24GB of unified memory. It also supports W-Fi 6E, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and runs on the latest version of macOS. The compact desktop computer model with 8GB of RAM is now available at Rs. 56,988 as part of the Amazon sale, which is lower than the Rs. 59,900 launch price of the computer. You can lower the price of the Mac mini (2023) by Rs. 1,500 if you buy it with a SBI Bank credit card.

Buy now: Rs. 56,988 (MRP Rs. 59,900)

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS)

If the Apple Watch Ultra is too large for your wrist, or you want a more affordable model, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 features the same S8 chip that powers its bigger sibling. This smartwatch has an aluminium chassis and supports fitness and heart rate tracking. You can also monitor ECG and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels, two health features that aren't available on the cheaper Watch SE (2022) model. You can get up to Rs. 1,500 off on the smartwatch with an SBI Bank credit card, while exchanging an old phone for up to Rs. 38,050 off on the device.

Buy now: Rs. 41,899 (MRP Rs. 45,900)

iPad (2022)

Launched last year by the Cupertino company, the iPad (2022) brings some notable upgrades over the 9th generation iPad. It has the same A14 Bionic chip as the iPhone 12 and sports a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It also has flat edges and features a USB Type-C port. You can buy the 256GB model of the iPad (2022) with Wi-Fi connectivity at a discounted price of Rs. 57,490, down from the launch price of Rs. 59,900 during the ongoing Amazon sale, while availing of an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on SBI Bank credit cards and exchanging an older device for up to Rs. 45,950 off, as per the listing on Amazon.

Buy now: Rs. 57,490 (MRP Rs. 59,900)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.