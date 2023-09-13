Apple launched the brand new iPhone 15 Pro Max at its 'Wonderlust' event on September 12. This year, the company has brought a number of hardware and design upgrades to the high-end iPhone. It runs on Apple's A17 Bionic SoC that Apple says is 10 percent faster than the iPhone 14's A16 Bionic SoC. The handset is also equipped with a new programmable Action button that replaces the Mute switch and it packs a USB Type-C charging port. The iPhone 15 Pro Max debuts the first periscope camera on an iPhone. The iPhone 15 Pro Max directly competes with last year's big gun — iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Let's put the iPhone 15 Pro Max against the iPhone 14 Pro Max to map out the key differences and similarities between the two smartphones.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a bit more expensive this year with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,59,900 for the base variant with 256GB storage. It is offered in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium finishes. The iPhone 14 Pro Max debuted at a starting price tag of Rs. 1,39,900 in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black shades.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specifications

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max have identical 6.7-inch (1,290x2,796 pixels) Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion technology and always-on support. The displays are rated to deliver up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The big design upgrade for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the switch to titanium for the frames, instead of stainless steel in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple says it has used Aerospace-grade 5 Titanium on the new model. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a new Action button that replaces the Mute switch. Users can put the phone in silent mode by default, or open the camera and more by just pressing and holding this new button.

iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core A17 Pro chip and comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The old model, in contrast, has an octa-core A16 Bionic chip under the hood and is offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options alongside a top-end 1TB storage variant.

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max have triple rear camera units, comprising a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/1.78 aperture and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The 12-megapixel telephoto sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a periscope lens. Both handsets support HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second (fps) with Dolby Vision support. The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x optical zoom options, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has .5x, 1x, 2x, and 3x optical zoom options. For selfies and video chats, both are equipped with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

Both handsets offer Face ID via its front-facing TrueDepth Camera for biometric authentication. They also have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has Wi‑Fi 6E connectivity while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has Wi‑Fi 6 connectivity.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to deliver up to 29 hours of video playback time and up to 95 hours of music playback time. The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a USB Type-C port with USB 3.0 speeds. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a Lightning port and it supports USB 2 speed. Both the models support fast charging via a 20W adapter or Qi wireless charging and MagSafe wireless charging.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max measures 159.9x76.7x8.25mm and weighs 221 grams. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max measures 160.7x77.6x7.85mm and weighs 240 grams.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.