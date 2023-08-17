Technology News

Digital Economy to Contribute Over 20 Percent of India's GDP by 2026: IT Minister

Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar called the coming decade a 'Techade', a decade of technology opportunities.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 August 2023 17:31 IST
Digital Economy to Contribute Over 20 Percent of India's GDP by 2026: IT Minister

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Rajeev Chandrasekhar was addressing the 'G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Summit'

Highlights
  • The minister claimed that India adopted technology very fast
  • Chandrasekhar said India adopted technology to deliver real solutions
  • He hailed PM Modi for his vision of maximum usage of digital technology

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday forecast that the digital economy will contribute more than 20 percent of the country's GDP in 2026.

Addressing the 'G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Summit' here, he said India is a preeminent nation that adopted technology very fast and has started offering solutions to the world.

"The digital economy has gone from 4-4.5 percent in 2014 of the total GDP to 11 percent of the total GDP today. And we expect the digital economy to contribute over 20 percent of our GDP by 2026," Chandrasekhar said.

According to him, India adopted technology not just for innovation in a broader sense, but to deliver real solutions that have transformed people's lives, governance and democracy in the last few years.

"This pace of digitalisation means we are now looking at every citizen, every consumer consuming digital products or services, whether it is Instagram reels or Digital Public Infrastructure that connect them to the government and governance, or using the cloud and all of the upstream and downstream impacts that are created by this space and trend of digitalisation," the minister said.

Chandrasekhar said 'the centre of gravity of tech', which used to be in a few countries and centred around a few corporations and a few companies is moving to open source systems to younger and younger startups that are disrupting the normal.

These trends, according to him, are in turn capitalising on the broader trend of increased digitisation.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of maximum usage of digital technology, the Minister said he had called the coming decade as a 'Techade', a decade of technology opportunities.

"In a lot of ways our Prime Minister exhorted young Indians that 'the India Techade' will be built by, architected by, designed by, innovated by determination, energy, creativity of young startups around the country and around the world," Chandrasekhar said. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: Technology, Digital Economy, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Narendra Modi, G20, GDP
Chandrayaan-3 Lander Successfully Separates From Propulsion Module; Ready to Move Closer to Moon’s Surface

