Aria — Opera's AI browser assistant, has made its way to iOS devices. The AI assistant, developed in partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, is already available for all users of the Opera browser for Android and Opera One for desktop. The AI assistant is integrated directly into the iOS Web browser and can be accessed for free. Aria works similarly to the Bing chatbot and users can find answers to their queries and access real-time Web results with this functionality. Besides Aria, Opera browser for iOS comes with an inbuilt ad blocker and free VPN service

Opera on Thursday announced the addition of Aria to Opera's browser for iOS via a blog post. The AI feature built in association with OpenAI is integrated directly into the Web browser. Aria provides AI service for free and users can access real-time Web results.

Aria was launched earlier on Opera for desktop and Opera for Android. The company claims that it has reached over one million users on both desktop and Android. With the latest iOS release, Aria is available on different platforms such as Opera for Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android.

The Aria assistant works like other chatbots including ChatGPT and Bing to provide answers to user's queries in seconds. The new free AI tool works based on Opera's own “Composer” infrastructure and connects to OpenAI's GPT technology. Users would be able to navigate through the Web and it can be used for information retrieval, text or code generation, and product inquiries.

Currently, Aria is available in more than 180 countries worldwide. Users will have to log in using an Opera account to access this feature. Opera says that users have the autonomy to opt in for the AI experience based on their preferences. Once activated, iOS users will start getting insights, ideas, and voice commands.

Besides the latest chatbot, Opera browser for iOS comprises an inbuilt ad blocker and supports Apple Intelligent Tracking Prevention to block third-party tracking cookies and cookie dialogue. The browser for iPhone also comes with an inbuilt free VPN service.

