Amazfit Balance Smartwatch Gets New AI-Powered Features With Zepp OS 3.5 Update

Amazfit Balance smartwatch users can now complete various tasks using natural language voice commands.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 April 2024 13:30 IST
Amazfit Balance Smartwatch Gets New AI-Powered Features With Zepp OS 3.5 Update

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Balance will also let users track the ‘running power’ metric

  • Overnight Heart Rate Variability records can be seen with the Zepp OS 3.5
  • Amazfit Balance will also support WhatsApp image messages
  • Bouldering and Indoor Rock Climbing sports modes have also been added
Amazfit Balance smartwatch is getting new features with the latest Zepp OS 3.5 update, including new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. The Zepp Health-owned brand has rolled out a new update that adds new sports modes, an enhancement to existing trackers, support for WhatsApp image messages, improved offline maps, and more. The premium smartwatch was launched in India in November 2023 with Zepp OS 3.0 and features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, an AI Fitness Coach, and Bluetooth calling support.

AI features in Amazfit Balance

The Zepp OS 3.5 update introduces a new feature called the Zepp Flow. It comes with a Natural Language User Interface (LUI) that is powered by a large language model (LLM). The AI feature allows voice interaction support with the smartwatch. Amazfit Balance users can now schedule events, reply to notifications, check weather, engage in free chat, and more using conversational voice commands. Users do not have to use specific commands to activate these features and instead just speaking to the watch gets the task done.

Other new features in Amazfit Balance

Besides AI, the Zepp OS 3.5 update has also added several new features to the smartwatch. A notable feature is the upgrade to the Zepp Coach which adds support for half and full marathon plans. Users can now use tailored plans to achieve their goals for 5K and 10K marathon runs. There are new tabs called Confidence Index and Plan Completion Rate that provide insights into the training progress.

Amazfit Balance will now support sleep Heart Rate Variability (HRV), showing overnight data of a user's sleep pattern. HRV measures the variation in time intervals between heartbeats, and understanding this data can be important to understanding any irregularities in heartbeat rhythm. The company says the data can be used to monitor the body's recovery state, stress levels, and post-exercise recovery. Alongside, a new Running Power tracker has been added to the smartwatch that allows runners to check the amount of work being performed during a run.

Two new sports modes, Bouldering and Indoor Rock Climbing, have also been added to the smartwatch. Additionally, Snowboarding and Skiing sports modes have been upgraded to show trail navigation and resort maps.

Zepp OS 3.5 also improves offline maps by including road names. Amazfit Balance users can now check the names of the roads when exploring new areas for better awareness and communicating locations. Further, the watch now also supports WhatsApp image messages, and users will not have to check their smartphone to check these messages.

Amazfit Balance Smartwatch Gets New AI-Powered Features With Zepp OS 3.5 Update
