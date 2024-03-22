Technology News

Apple Worked on Support for Apple Watch on Android Smartphones for Three Years: Report

Apple has stated that it plans to "vigorously defend" against the US DoJ's lawsuit accusing the firm of violating US federal and state antitrust laws.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 March 2024 14:16 IST
Apple Worked on Support for Apple Watch on Android Smartphones for Three Years: Report

Apple's engineers reportedly worked on bringing support for the Apple Watch to Android

Highlights
  • Apple Watch models are only compatible with the iPhone
  • The company briefly explored bringing the Apple Watch to Android phones
  • Apple has been accused of violating US antitrust law by the US DoJ
Advertisement

Apple spent a few years attempting to bring support for its Apple Watch to Android smartphone, the company reportedly stated in its response to the US Department of Justice (DoJ) lawsuit filed against the firm on Wednesday. Previous reports shed some light on the company's efforts to introduce support for its smartwatches on phones running on Google's smartphone operating system, but this is the first confirmation from Apple that the company previously wanted to launch an Apple Watch that worked with Android phones.

The company's response (via 9to5Mac) to the US DoJ lawsuit states that the company considered supporting the Apple Watch on Android handsets. Owing to technical limitations discovered over a three-year period, the company reportedly decided to drop its plans to expand support for its smartwatches beyond the iPhone.

The 88-page US DoJ lawsuit accuses Apple of violating US antitrust laws (federal and state) including allegedly reducing the quality of cross platform messaging (iMessage exclusivity), diminishing functionality of non-Apple smartwatches (limiting Apple Watch to iPhone), supressing cloud streaming for games on iOS, and blocking third-party apps from offering Apple Pay's tap-to-pay functionality.

Apple told the publication that the lawsuit "threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets", adding that it plans to "vigorously defend" against the US DoJ's lawsuit, which it believes is "wrong on the facts and the law".

Last year, Bloomberg reported that Apple's engineers were "deeply engaged" in an effort called "Project Fennel" that aimed at bringing both the Apple Watch and the company's Health app to Android smartphones. The project was cancelled when the work was about to be completed, to allow the wearable to continue to push Apple's iPhone sales, as per the report.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple Lawsuit, Apple, US DoJ, US Justice Department, Antitrust, Android, Smartwatches
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Bitcoin Value Sees Notable Spike, Most Altcoins Shrug Off Volatile Phase of Price Correction

Related Stories

Apple Worked on Support for Apple Watch on Android Smartphones for Three Years: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  2. Apple Reportedly Spent Years Trying to Bring Its Apple Watch to Android
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 4 First Impressions
  4. OnePlus Ace 3V With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. iOS 17.4.1 Rolls Out With Bug Fixes, Security Updates: How to Download
  6. Microsoft Unveils Business-Focused Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6
  7. Realme 12X With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Goes Official
  8. Apple Sued by US DOJ Over Illegal Monopoly in Smartphone Market
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 12X 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; May Get Realme 12's Dynamic Button Feature
  2. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for March 29: Price, Specifications Expected
  3. Apple Worked on Support for Apple Watch on Android Smartphones for Three Years: Report
  4. OnePlus Buds V With 12.4mm Titanium Plated Drivers, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6, With Intel Core Ultra CPU Launched for Businesses: Price, Features
  6. Bitcoin Value Sees Notable Spike, Most Altcoins Shrug Off Volatile Phase of Price Correction
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition to Get Eight Years of Android OS Updates, Security Patches
  8. Top OTT Releases This Week: Ae Watan Mere Watan, Lootere, Fighter and More
  9. iOS 17.4.1 Rolling Out With Bug Fixes, Security Updates Alongside iPadOS 17.4.1: How to Download
  10. Realme 12X With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »