Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live in India, and it brings lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and more. Thus, customers who wish to upgrade their existing gadgets can take advantage of multiple offers and get their desired products at considerably lower prices. We have compiled a list of top premium headphones you can buy during the Amazon Great Indian sale. However, if buying a new smartwatch is on your mind, then the sale comes at a perfect time, with bundling discounts, bank benefits, and other top options from brands.

We have curated a comprehensive list of the top offers on Apple, Samsung, Amazfit and OnePlus smartwatches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

Apple Watch Series 10, which is the Cupertino-based tech giant's newest smartwatch, is already available with a discount. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE is being offered for as low as Rs. 8,099, making it one of the most affordable LTE smartwatches in the market right now. Similar deals are also available on wearable devices from Amazfit and OnePlus. In addition to price cuts, customers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit, credit card, and EMI transactions. There are also coupon discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on select products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

Deals on Apple, Samsung, Amazfit, and OnePlus Smartwatches

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more deals, discounts and offers during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.