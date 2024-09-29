Technology News
Top Offers on Apple, Samsung, Amazfit, and OnePlus Smartwatches During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Watch Series 10, which is Apple’s newest flagship smartwatch, is already available with a discount during the Amazon sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2024 17:25 IST
Top Offers on Apple, Samsung, Amazfit, and OnePlus Smartwatches During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple smartwatches, including the high-end Watch Ultra, are available with discounts on Amazon

  • Amazon sale offers discounts on Apple, Samsung and OnePlus smartwatches
  • Buyers can get 10 percent instant discount with SBI debit, credit cards
  • Coupon discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on select products are also available
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live in India, and it brings lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and more. Thus, customers who wish to upgrade their existing gadgets can take advantage of multiple offers and get their desired products at considerably lower prices. We have compiled a list of top premium headphones you can buy during the Amazon Great Indian sale. However, if buying a new smartwatch is on your mind, then the sale comes at a perfect time, with bundling discounts, bank benefits, and other top options from brands.

We have curated a comprehensive list of the top offers on Apple, Samsung, Amazfit and OnePlus smartwatches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

Apple Watch Series 10, which is the Cupertino-based tech giant's newest smartwatch, is already available with a discount. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE is being offered for as low as Rs. 8,099, making it one of the most affordable LTE smartwatches in the market right now. Similar deals are also available on wearable devices from Amazfit and OnePlus. In addition to price cuts, customers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit, credit card, and EMI transactions. There are also coupon discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on select products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

Deals on Apple, Samsung, Amazfit, and OnePlus Smartwatches

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Apple Watch Ultra Rs. 89,990 Rs. 69,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE Rs. 42,999 Rs. 8,099 Buy Now
Amazfit Active Edge Rs. 19,999 Rs. 4,799 Buy Now
OnePlus Watch 2R Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
Amazfit Active Smart Rs. 19,999 Rs. 4,799 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 BT Rs. 26,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
Apple Watch Series 10 Rs. 49,990 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now
Amazfit Balance Rs. 30,999 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more deals, discounts and offers during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2R

  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Lightweight design with IP68 rating
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • No MIL-STD-810H certification
  • No case size options
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Soft speaker for Bluetooth calls
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2R review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
