Amazfit has announced multiple offers on its smartwatches that will be live during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. During the sale, which runs on July 21-22, buyers can get discounts of up to 55 percent on smartwatches such as Amazfit Active, Amazfit Balance, and Amazfit Edge. This announcement comes amidst a report that the smart wearable brand may launch the Helios Ring during the Prime Day sale.

Amazfit Smartwatches Offers During Amazon Prime Day

According to the company, it will offer discounts on some of its best-selling smartwatches. Although the offers will be live only during the Amazon Prime Day sale, buyers can wishlist the smartwatches now and purchase them later. The following discounts have been introduced:

Amazfit Active - This smartwatch comes with an MRP of Rs. 19,999. However, it will be available with a 50 percent discount during the Prime Day sale and can be purchased for Rs. 9,999.

Amazfit Active Edge - The rugged smartwatch from Amazfit usually retails for Rs. 19,999. Buyers can grab it with a 55 percent discount during the sale, plunging its price to Rs. 8,999.

Amazfit BIP 5 Unity - A more affordable option in Amazfit's smartwatch lineup, the BIP 5 has an MRP of Rs. 7,999. However, it will be offered with a 37 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day, taking its price down to Rs. 4,999.

Amazfit Balance - One of the more expensive options, the Amazfit Balance retails for Rs. 30,999. During the sale, it will be offered at Rs. 21,999, which translates into a discount of 29 percent.

In addition to offers on its smartwatches, Amazfit may also launch its smart ring in India, dubbed Amazfit Helio, during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The smart ring was first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January. It was allegedly spotted on Amazon recently along with several specifications. As per a SmartPrix report, Amazfit Helio Ring may come in two sizes: 10 and 12. In terms of dimensions, it is tipped to be 2.6mm thick and weigh 4g. The smart ring is speculated to be made of Titanium alloy and sport a textured design. It may be backed by a Lithium-Ion battery.

The listing suggests Amazfit Helio Ring may pack bio-monitoring features functioning via heart-rate, SpO2 and Electrodermal Activity (EDA) sensors. It may also come with Zepp app integration, enabling users to track their health, fitness and other metrics from their smartphone.