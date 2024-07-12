Technology News

The offers will be live only during the Amazon Prime Day sale but buyers can wishlist Amazfit smartwatches now and purchase them later.

Updated: 12 July 2024
Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Active smartwatch was launched in India on February 7

  • Amazfit will offer up to 55 percent discounts on smartwatches
  • The offers will be live during Amazon Prime Day Sale between July 20-22
  • The company is also tipped to launch the Helio Ring in India
Amazfit has announced multiple offers on its smartwatches that will be live during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. During the sale, which runs on July 21-22, buyers can get discounts of up to 55 percent on smartwatches such as Amazfit Active, Amazfit Balance, and Amazfit Edge. This announcement comes amidst a report that the smart wearable brand may launch the Helios Ring during the Prime Day sale.

Amazfit Smartwatches Offers During Amazon Prime Day

According to the company, it will offer discounts on some of its best-selling smartwatches. Although the offers will be live only during the Amazon Prime Day sale, buyers can wishlist the smartwatches now and purchase them later. The following discounts have been introduced:

Amazfit Active - This smartwatch comes with an MRP of Rs. 19,999. However, it will be available with a 50 percent discount during the Prime Day sale and can be purchased for Rs. 9,999.

Amazfit Active Edge - The rugged smartwatch from Amazfit usually retails for Rs. 19,999. Buyers can grab it with a 55 percent discount during the sale, plunging its price to Rs. 8,999.

Amazfit BIP 5 Unity - A more affordable option in Amazfit's smartwatch lineup, the BIP 5 has an MRP of Rs. 7,999. However, it will be offered with a 37 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day, taking its price down to Rs. 4,999.

Amazfit Balance - One of the more expensive options, the Amazfit Balance retails for Rs. 30,999. During the sale, it will be offered at Rs. 21,999, which translates into a discount of 29 percent.

Amazfit Helio Ring Launch Date (rumoured)

In addition to offers on its smartwatches, Amazfit may also launch its smart ring in India, dubbed Amazfit Helio, during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The smart ring was first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January. It was allegedly spotted on Amazon recently along with several specifications. As per a SmartPrix report, Amazfit Helio Ring may come in two sizes: 10 and 12. In terms of dimensions, it is tipped to be 2.6mm thick and weigh 4g. The smart ring is speculated to be made of Titanium alloy and sport a textured design. It may be backed by a Lithium-Ion battery.

The listing suggests Amazfit Helio Ring may pack bio-monitoring features functioning via heart-rate, SpO2 and Electrodermal Activity (EDA) sensors. It may also come with Zepp app integration, enabling users to track their health, fitness and other metrics from their smartphone.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
