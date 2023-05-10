Apple Watch Series 9 will be powered by a new processor in the biggest upgrade for the chip powering Apple's wearable devices in over two years, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Cupertino company is said to have rebranded the previous generation chip that powered the Apple Watch Series 7 when it launched the Series 8 model that debuted last year. The new chip that is expected to power the upcoming smartwatch models from Apple could be based on the same chip that powers the company's iPhone 13 handset.

In a Discord channel created for subscribers of his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that instead of rebranding the processor found on the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple will equip the Apple Watch Series 9 lineup with a "new" processor. Gurman also responded to a user's query, stating that he believes the new chip from Apple would be based on the A15 Bionic chip that was first introduced on the iPhone 13.

Apple does not typically announce hardware or software changes to its products until they are released, but the addition of a new processor that is based on the 5nm A15 Bionic chip could help the iPhone maker improve the performance, battery efficiency, and longevity of its next smartwatch.

Alongside the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple is also said to be working on overhauling the design of the operating system for its smartwatches. Gurman recently stated via his Power On newsletter that Apple's watchOS 10 would introduce an interface with widget-focussed design. This means that users may be able to see more information without having to navigate a small display on their wrist.

While the Apple Watch Series 9 is not expected to arrive until the second half of 2023, Apple is expected to unveil watchOS 10 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month. Alongside watchOS, Apple is also expected to show off the upcoming updates to iOS 17, macOS 14, iPadOS 17, and tvOS 17 at the event that begins on June 5.

