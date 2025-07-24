Technology News
AppleCare One Subscription Announced; Lets You Add Up to 3 Devices Under One Plan

Customers can add devices under coverage that are up to four years old, as per Apple.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 09:50 IST
AppleCare One Subscription Announced; Lets You Add Up to 3 Devices Under One Plan

Photo Credit: Apple

The multi-device coverage includes iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and more Apple devices

Highlights
  • AppleCare One is priced at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700) in the US
  • Customers can add more devices by paying additional monthly fee
  • It carries all existing benefits of the AppleCare+ plan
Apple on Wednesday announced a new subscription service which allows coverage of multiple devices under a single plan. Dubbed AppleCare One, it arrives as a streamlined solution for those who have multiple Apple devices but do not want to purchase coverage for each of them separately. With AppleCare One, you can cover up to three devices in a single plan, and there is an option of adding more by paying an additional charge over the existing subscription fee.

AppleCare One Plan Benefits

Apple shared details of its new coverage plan in a newsroom post. As per the company, it includes all of the benefits of the AppleCare+ subscription such as unlimited repairs for accidental drops and spills, round-the-clock priority support from Apple experts, Apple-certified service, and battery coverage.

There are few additional benefits too. To begin with, customers can add their products which are up to four years old, depending on the condition. Additionally, Apple headphones which are up to a year old are also covered. This is a considerable extension from the 60-day window which the Cupertino-based tech giant provided to purchase AppleCare+ coverage until now.

Further, theft and loss protection, which was only available for the iPhone, is now being expanded to cover iPad and Apple Watch models. However, a fee and deductibles may be applicable.

The company claims simplified plan management is another benefit. When a covered product is traded-in at Apple, it is automatically removed from the AppleCare One plan and replaced with the new device. Further, customers can also add or remove products from coverage at any point of time.

However, there is a caveat. Only the devices in the customer's Apple Account can be covered under AppleCare One.

AppleCare One Price

The price of AppleCare One is fixed, irrespective of the type of devices covered under the subscription. It costs $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700) per month in the US. Apple says you can add additional devices under the coverage plan by paying a monthly fee of $5.99 (roughly Rs. 500) per device.

Buyers can save up to $11 (roughly Rs. 900) with AppleCare One, as per the company. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Apple, AppleCare, AppleCare Plus, AppleCare One, IPhone, iPad, Apple Watch
