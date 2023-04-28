Apple Watch — like contemporary smartwatches that connect to Android smartphones — is capable of connecting to one iPhone at a time. The wearable that tracks health indicators, workouts, displays notifications and messages, syncs data to the connected smartphone. A relatively new tipster now claims that Apple will add support for syncing data from an Apple Watch across multiple devices. If the rumour is true, users may not be limited to a single iPhone, seeing data from their Apple Watch across their devices.

According to a tipster Analyst941 on Twitter, Apple is working on the ability to sync data from an Apple Watch across more than one device. However, details are scarce and the tipster does not mention whether this purported multi-device sync support will be supported on existing Apple Watch models, or whether users will need to upgrade to an upcoming Apple Watch model.

Apple Watch can sync across more than one Apple device too, finally. I don't know how this will be implemented. All I know, again, **ALL** I know, is that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices, and will no longer be tied to one single iPhone. — 941 (@analyst941) April 27, 2023

Apple does not currently offer a Watch app for iPad or Mac, and users who purchase an Apple Watch must pair it with an iPhone in order to set it up. It is currently unclear whether Apple will bring the Watch app to other platforms, allowing users to set the wearables up without an iPhone, or whether it will simply sync data using a user's Apple ID after it has synced to their iPhone.

While it is best to take these claims with a pinch of salt, it is worth noting that Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple is working on bringing the Health app to iPad later this year. The company introduced the Health app on iOS in 2014, and has since added several features to the application, including the ability to track steps without an Apple Watch.

The Cupertino company is also working on a new subscription health coaching service that will motivate users to eat and sleep better, or get enough exercise, as per the report. Codenamed Quartz, the service will reportedly rely on AI and data from a user's Apple Watch to customise a health coaching program for each user. The Health app for iPad is expected to be unveiled at WWDC in June, while the subscription service could be launched next year, according to the report.

