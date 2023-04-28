Technology News

Apple Watch Ultra With MicroLED Display May Launch in Second Half of 2025

MicroLED display can provide improved brightness levels than OLED panels.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 April 2023 19:12 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple uses OLED displays for its wearables currently

Highlights
  • Apple would pack microLED display in iPhone, iPad, and Mac units
  • MicroLED display offers improved contrast
  • Apple is planning to start using its own screens for iPhone

Apple was widely speculated to use upgraded microLED displays in Apple Watch models next year. However, a new leak by DSCC analyst Ross Young contradicts this rumour as he claims that the Cupertino-based company will not bring microLED display technology to the Apple Watch before the second half of 2025. Apple Watch currently comes equipped with OLED displays. MicroLED display offers high resolution and colour contrast compared to OLED technology. The iPhone lineup, followed by iPad and Mac units is also expected to switch from OLED to micro-LED in the future.

DSCC analyst Ross Young tweeted that Apple would release an Apple Watch with a microLED display in the second half of 2025 at the earliest. The new leak denies past reports that claimed that the Apple Watch Ultra with microLED display will show up by the end of 2024. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier in January opined that Apple would replace the current OLED standard with microLED technology in its iPhone, iPad, and Mac units from 2024 onwards.

At present, Apple uses OLED displays for its wearables. Compared to these traditional panels, the next-generation display brings improved resolution, colour contrast, and the ability to be better seen at an angle. Apple is also reportedly planning to start using its own screens for the iPhone and Apple Watch. Using in-house displays would reduce Apple's dependency on companies like Samsung Electronics and LG.

Samsung is also reportedly eying to adopt microLED displays for its future Galaxy series wearables. The South Korean electronics manufacturer currently uses OLED displays for its Galaxy smartwatches.

As per a recent report, Samsung Display had formed a team at the end of last year to commercialise microLED displays for Galaxy smartwatches. The team reportedly eyes to complete the development within this year. Samsung's premium smart TVs have microLED displays and these are manufactured by Samsung Electronics.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Nithya P Nair
