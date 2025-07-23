Technology News
Apple Expands Retail Presence in Saudi Arabia With Launch of Online Store and Official App

Customers can enjoy more personalisation with free engraving on AirPods, Apple Pencil, AirTag, and other purchases.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2025 09:50 IST
Apple Expands Retail Presence in Saudi Arabia With Launch of Online Store and Official App

Photo Credit: Apple

The Apple Store app can be downloaded through the App Store

Highlights
  • Users can shop in Arabic through Apple Store online and app
  • Apple Store app offers personalised shopping and recommendations
  • Apple Trade-in and AppleCare+ are available through both platforms
Apple on Monday announced the expansion of its retail services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As part of this move, the Cupertino-based tech giant has launched Apple Store online and Apple Store app. This enables customers to purchase all of the devices in Apple's portfolio, either through the web or app, directly from the company. They can also receive support in Arabic language to find the best Apple products tailored to their needs and get help setting them up.

Apple's Expansion in Saudi Arabia

Apple detailed the launch of the Apple Store online and app in Saudi Arabia in a newsroom post. The company said that both of its platforms offer customers a more personalised way to shop. The Apple Store app has multiple tabs for shopping, getting to know Apple's products and services better and contacting Apple support. It allows you to browse the latest seasonal offerings and explore recommendations tailored to you based on the products you already own.

Customers purchasing Mac can configure their orders to match their specific requirements, such as chip, memory, and storage. The Apple Watch case and band combinations can also be mixed and matched to create a new look which stands apart from the default options offered by the company. Through the Apple Store online and app, you can also avail of free engraving in Arabic and English to customise your AirPods, Apple Pencil, AirTag, and other purchases.

apple store saudi arabia Apple Store

Apple Store online in Saudi Arabia
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Following the expansion of the services, Apple said it now provides customers with chat and phone support to help them find the best product in the Arabic language. Once an order is received, they can also get in touch with the support staff for any help in setting it up.

There is also a flexible shopping option available through the Apple Store online via Tamara, the shopping and payments platform. And with Buy Now Pay Later, customers can shop for their favourite products and pay for them in installments of four months at a 0 percent interest.

Both shopping platforms also offer the Apple Trade-in programme, enabling trade-in of old devices to receive credit towards a new one. Even if the device is not eligible for a trade-in, the company will recycle it at no extra cost. Lastly, they can also avail of AppleCare+ to receive extended coverage and support on Apple products such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

