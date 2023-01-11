Technology News
Apple Planning to Start Using In-House Displays for Some Apple Watch Models From 2024: Report

Apple is reportedly aiming to reduce its reliance on partners such as Samsung and LG.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 January 2023 10:16 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The screens would upgrade the current OLED standard to a technology called microLED

Highlights
  • Apple could swap the display in the highest-end Apple Watches
  • It had recently replaced Intel chips with its own line in recent Macs
  • Apple plans to replace Broadcom chips with an in-house design in 2025

Apple is planning to start using its own custom displays in its mobile devices from 2024 onwards in an attempt to bring more components in-house, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company intends to begin by swapping out the display in the highest-end Apple Watches by the end of next year. Apple plans to eventually bring these displays to other devices as well, including the iPhone, according to the report.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is aiming to reduce its reliance on other partners such as Samsung Electronics and LG.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment, while Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics, and LG Display declined to comment.

The report added that the screens would upgrade the current OLED standard to a technology called microLED.

Bloomberg News had reported on Monday that Apple plans to replace Broadcom chips from its devices with an in-house design in 2025.

The iPhone maker has been working to limit its reliance on other chipmakers, having moved to its own line of chips for recent models of its Mac computers, replacing those from Intel.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple
Google Warns Android Growth in India on the Brink of Stalling Due to CCI Order in Supreme Court Challenge
