Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple to Use microLED Displays for iPhone, iPad, Mac Lineups After Apple Watch Ultra in 2024: Mark Gurman

Apple to Use microLED Displays for iPhone, iPad, Mac Lineups After Apple Watch Ultra in 2024: Mark Gurman

Apple Watch Ultra is reportedly scheduled to launch by the end of 2024

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2023 18:18 IST
Apple to Use microLED Displays for iPhone, iPad, Mac Lineups After Apple Watch Ultra in 2024: Mark Gurman

Apple's move could reduce its reliance on Samsung and LG

Highlights
  • Apple's microLED project is codenamed T159
  • The company will bring microLED to its products over the next decade
  • Apple wants to cut down its reliance on other display manufacturers

Apple is reportedly getting closer to incorporating microLED displays in its future wearables. The next Apple Watch Ultra, which is speculated to go official in 2024, is expected to use the upgraded display technology. The Cupertino-based tech giant's entire product range is now expected to transition to microLED displays eventually, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman suggested in a newsletter emailed to subscribers. Apple might take an entire decade to install the superior display on its iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineup. This would allow the company to lessen its reliance on other display suppliers like Samsung Electronics and LG.

In the latest edition of his newsletter Power On, Gurman corroborated his earlier claims and said that Apple's shift to its custom microLED displays will cover its entire product line after the technology debuts in Apple Watch Ultra in 2024. From next year onwards, Apple could replace the current OLED standard with microLED technology in its iPhone, iPad, and Mac units.

According to Gurman, Apple's microLED project, codenamed T159, started in 2017. MicroLED display offers high resolution, colour contrast, viewing angles, and brightness. With this move, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant is aiming to reduce its reliance on companies like Samsung Electronics and LG.

Gurman forecasts that Apple's microLED displays will debut with Apple Watch Ultra in late 2024. Then the display technology could reach the iPhone lineup, followed by the iPad series and eventually Mac models. The company is likely to take time with the transition and it may use an entire decade for microLED to arrive on Macs.

Besides Apple, Samsung is also planning to use microLED displays for its future Galaxy series wearables. Currently, the South Korean electronics manufacturer uses OLED displays for its Galaxy smartwatches. Samsung's Display division reportedly began a microLED display development project last year and assigned a team to commercialise microLED displays for smartwatches.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, MicroLED, microLED Technology, Apple MicroLED Display, Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung Electronics, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 11R India Launch Timeline Tipped, Moniker Spotted on Official Site: Report
iQoo Neo 7 India Launch Date Set for February 16, Will be Sold via Amazon: All Details
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: All Things Phone

Related Stories

Apple to Use microLED Displays for iPhone, iPad, Mac Lineups After Apple Watch Ultra in 2024: Mark Gurman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New MacBook Pro Spotted Online, Apple May Launch New Models Today
  2. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  4. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G With Retractable Portrait Lens Debuts in India
  7. Airtel 5G Services Begin Rolling Out in These Cities in Rajasthan
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Live Images Showcase Design, Camera Details
  9. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Offers Under Rs. 30,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Launches Off-Exchange Cold Storage Solution ‘Binance Mirror’ for Crypto Investors as Hacks Intensify
  2. Amazon Could Drop The Grand Tour's Jeremy Clarkson After Controversial Comments on Meghan Markle: Report
  3. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Phased Manner in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota: All Details
  5. Netflix’s Class Pits Poor Scholarship Students Against the Elite in an Exclusive High School: Trailer and Release Date Announced
  6. Netflix App for iPhone Gets a Refreshed User Interface With Added Animations and Haptics: All Details
  7. Assam Likely to Be First State to Achieve 100 Percent Electric Three-Wheeler Sales by 2025, US Study Shows
  8. Japan Asks for Crypto to Be Controlled as Traditional Banks, Calls for Global Regulation of Sector
  9. Samsung ISOCELL HP2 200-Megapixel Image Sensor Unveiled Ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 8T India Price, Specifications Leaked; Oppo F23 and Reno 10 Launch Date Revealed: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.