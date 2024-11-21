Technology News
Caviar Introduces Custom Luxury Apple Vision Pro Model With 24K Gold

It features a 24-karat gold frame fabricated using a double electroplated technique.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2024 12:37 IST
Caviar Introduces Custom Luxury Apple Vision Pro Model With 24K Gold

Photo Credit: Caviar

Caviar's mixed-reality headset comes with customisable side inserts

  • Caviar says only 49 pieces of the Oracle will be produced
  • It features same specifications as Apple’s mass-market Vision Pro
  • The headset can be customised using text, logo, and initials
Caviar, the luxury brand known for its limited edition variants of iPhone models and cases, has introduced a custom version of the Apple Vision Pro dubbed Oracle. While it features the same internals and specifications as the mass-production device which Apple sells globally, the mixed reality headset's luxury factor has been dialled up a notch, courtesy of the inclusion of elements such as 24-karat gold, 7-micron coating, and natural leather with a braguering finish.

Caviar Oracle Price

Caviar Oracle price starts at $26,700 (roughly Rs. 23 lakhs) for the 256GB model. It is also offered in 512GB and 1TB storage configurations, with the latter being priced at $29,560 (roughly Rs. 25 lakhs).

Notably, the mass-market Apple Vision Pro variant's price is set at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,88,700) for the base storage model.

Caviar Oracle Specifications

Caviar Oracle sports a hand-stitched natural leather build with a braguering finish. The company says it has special tanning which preserves the natural grain pattern of the leather. The mixed-reality headset features a 24-karat gold frame fabricated using a double electroplated technique, providing a 7-micron coating.

It has side inserts, which the company claims can be customised. Other design elements include the Caviar brand name and logo are presented in gold-plated silver on black enamel. Caviar says Oracle is a limited edition model with only 49 devices being produced. Each of them comes with a commemorative plaque engraved with the model name and individual serial number. The headset can be customised using text, logo, and initials. Further, its elements can be modified for colours and materials, as per the company.

In terms of specifications, the Caviar Oracle is equipped with the same micro-LED displays which can display 23 million pixels. It comes with support for three refresh rates: 90Hz, 96Hz, 100Hz. The mixed-reality headset is powered by the Apple M2 SoC with an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. It also features an R1 co-processor for processing real-time sensor input. It is offered with up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Caviar Introduces Custom Luxury Apple Vision Pro Model With 24K Gold
