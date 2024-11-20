Oura has announced a strategic partnership with continuous glucose monitoring system maker Dexcom. The Finnish wearable maker's smart rings are not equipped with blood sugar monitoring biosensors, but its app will soon be able to display relevant data from Dexcom, as part of the deal. For example, an Oura Ring user will be able to get a better overview of their overall health metrics by combining the glucose data from Dexcom with other health-related information collected by the smart ring.

How Oura's Partnership With Dexcom Improves the Oura Ring

Dexcom says its partnership with Oura will leverage its glucose data coupled with vital signs, sleep, stress, heart health, and activity data provided by the latter to help people improve their metabolic health. The data will be shared between the products from both companies, including Dexcom glucose biosensors, Dexcom apps, Oura Ring, and the Oura App. It will enable users to track their glucose levels, make informed decisions and adjust behaviours for a positive impact on their metabolic health.

“Working together, ŌURA and Dexcom will help members decide what and when to eat by surfacing correlations between activities like sleep and exercise and members' glucose levels,” Oura CEO Tom Hale said in a prepared statement.

Both companies will also co-market and cross-sell each other's products. Following the announcement of the partnership, the first app integration will be rolled out in the first half of 2025. The move will combine medical-grade technology and advanced software, according to the firms.

In addition to leveraging their technological capabilities, Dexcom says it is also making a $75 million strategic investment in Oura's Series D funding round, taking its valuation to more than $5 billion (approximately Rs. 42,000 crore).

This development comes after a few months after Oura announced that it has sold 2.5 million smart rings. The company expects to double its annual sales in 2024 to roughly $500 million (approximately Rs. 4,219 crore).