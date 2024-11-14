Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi AI Glasses Reportedly in Development With Goertek; to Compete With Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reportedly expects the company to ship above 300,000 units of the company's purported AI glasses.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 November 2024 12:26 IST
Xiaomi AI Glasses Reportedly in Development With Goertek; to Compete With Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Xiaomi's AI glasses are expected to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is reportedly developing a pair of AI glasses
  • The wearable is expected to launch in the first half of 2025
  • Xiaomi's first AI glasses expected to feature a camera and speakers
Advertisement

Xiaomi is working on a pair of smart glasses that offer support for features backed by artificial intelligence (AI) in collaboration with Apple supplier Goertek, according to a report. Other firms like Meta, Snap, and Baidu have either launched or unveiled glasses equipped with cameras, and Xiaomi's purported wearable is also expected to offer similar functionality. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reportedly expects the company to ship over 300,000 units of the product, which could be launched next year.

Xiaomi AI Glasses Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to an IT Home report (in Chinese), Xiaomi is developing a pair of AI glasses in partnership with Goertek. This device has reportedly been designed to offer AI features. It is said to have been in development for a few months, and the company could unveil it in China in Q2 2025, as a Xiaomi-branded wearable.

The purported AI glasses from Xiaomi will reportedly offer features found on similar devices, such as the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (Review), which were recently updated with support for AI functionality. Xiaomi plans to equip the AI glasses with camera and audio modules, as per the report.

The publication claims that Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun expects the company to ship "above 300,000 units" of the AI glasses. It is currently unclear whether the device will be launched in markets outside China, including India. Xiaomi's AI glasses are expected to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which are yet to make their debut in India.

Earlier this week, Baidu unveiled the Xiaodu AI Glasses its first smart glasses equipped with a 16-megapixel camera and a four-microphone array. The Chinese search giant's wearable is designed to work with its native large language models (LLMs), and it can answer a user's queries in real time, according to the company.

While Meta already sells a pair of smart glasses, the company recently showed off a prototype called Meta Orion, that is capable of displaying information on the glasses, providing a form of heads up display to a user. However, these AR glasses are unlikely to be launched until 2027, the company revealed while announcing the device.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Goertek, AI Glasses, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Epic Games is Bringing Back 'Fortnite OG' Next Month, With Original Map and Loot

Related Stories

Xiaomi AI Glasses Reportedly in Development With Goertek; to Compete With Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Will Now Use AI to Protect You From Call Scams and Harmful Apps
  2. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 Update Rolls Out With These Features
  3. Xiaomi Is Reportedly Working on a Pair of AI Glasses to Compete With Meta
  4. RedMagic 10 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Debuts at This Price
  5. Nubia Z70 Ultra Launch Set for Next Week; to Get a 6.85-Inch 1.5K Display
  6. YouTube Reportedly Testing New Vertical Scroll Gestures for Mobile App
  7. iQOO 13 Will Arrive in India With a Slightly Smaller Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Reportedly Planning to Launch AI Agents That Can Control Tasks on Computer
  2. Vivo S20 Pro Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Front Camera
  3. Indian Scientists Create Genetically Modified Bacteria Capable of Mathematical Computation
  4. YouTube Said to Be Testing New Vertical Scroll Gestures for Mobile App, Leaving Users Disgruntled
  5. Dying Light 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, GTA 5 and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in November
  6. Microsoft’s Gaming Chief Phil Spencer Is Still Open to Acquisitions After Activision Deal
  7. China's Zhurong Rover Helps Find Evidence of Potential Ancient Shoreline on Mars
  8. Meta Will Face Antitrust Trial Over Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions
  9. Apophis Asteroid Flyby in 2029: Earth's Gravitational May Impact Asteroid's Surface
  10. Spotify for Podcasters Evolves Into a New Platform for Creators With Monetisation, Analytics and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »