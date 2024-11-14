Xiaomi is working on a pair of smart glasses that offer support for features backed by artificial intelligence (AI) in collaboration with Apple supplier Goertek, according to a report. Other firms like Meta, Snap, and Baidu have either launched or unveiled glasses equipped with cameras, and Xiaomi's purported wearable is also expected to offer similar functionality. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reportedly expects the company to ship over 300,000 units of the product, which could be launched next year.

Xiaomi AI Glasses Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to an IT Home report (in Chinese), Xiaomi is developing a pair of AI glasses in partnership with Goertek. This device has reportedly been designed to offer AI features. It is said to have been in development for a few months, and the company could unveil it in China in Q2 2025, as a Xiaomi-branded wearable.

The purported AI glasses from Xiaomi will reportedly offer features found on similar devices, such as the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (Review), which were recently updated with support for AI functionality. Xiaomi plans to equip the AI glasses with camera and audio modules, as per the report.

The publication claims that Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun expects the company to ship "above 300,000 units" of the AI glasses. It is currently unclear whether the device will be launched in markets outside China, including India. Xiaomi's AI glasses are expected to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which are yet to make their debut in India.

Earlier this week, Baidu unveiled the Xiaodu AI Glasses its first smart glasses equipped with a 16-megapixel camera and a four-microphone array. The Chinese search giant's wearable is designed to work with its native large language models (LLMs), and it can answer a user's queries in real time, according to the company.

While Meta already sells a pair of smart glasses, the company recently showed off a prototype called Meta Orion, that is capable of displaying information on the glasses, providing a form of heads up display to a user. However, these AR glasses are unlikely to be launched until 2027, the company revealed while announcing the device.