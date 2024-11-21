Technology News
Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Hasselblad Camera System, Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find X8 series is equipped with up to 6.78-inch AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2024 11:58 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 (left) and Oppo Find X8 Pro

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8 series runs on Android 15 along with ColorOS 15
  • The handsets are equipped with up to four 50-megapixel cameras
  • The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro support 10W reverse wireless charging
Oppo Find X8 series was launched in India on Thursday as the first smartphones with MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset to debut in the country. The lineup comprises the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro, and both models are equipped with up to four 50-megapixel Hasselblad-tuned cameras. The Oppo Find X8 series runs on Android 15, along with the company's ColorOS 15 skin. The standard model is equipped with a 5,630mAh battery, while the 'Pro' model packs a larger 5,910mAh battery.

Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Pro Price in India and Availability

Oppo Find X8 price in India starts at Rs. 69,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while a 16GB+512GB model is priced at Rs. 79,999. It is available in Space Black and Star Grey colour options.

In India, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is available in a single RAM and storage configuration priced at Rs. 99,999. The handset will be sold in Pearl White and Space Black colourways.

Customers will be able to purchase the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro starting on December 3 via the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and retail outlets in the country.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications, Features

Both the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and support dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) connectivity. The former features a 6.59-inch (1,256x2,760 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz and has a peak brightness of 4,500nits and a 460ppi pixel density. The Pro model has a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 450ppi and the same refresh rate and peak brightness level as the standard model.

These are the first smartphones in India to be equipped with MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 99400 chip, which is built on TSMC's 3nm process technology. Both models are available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The Oppo Find X8 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LTY-700 sensor (f/1.8), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field-of-view (f/2.0), and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.6 aperture. It is equipped with a 32-megapixel front facing selfie camera that is also available on the Find X8 Pro model.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a LYT-808 sensor (f/1.6), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field-of-view (f/2.0), a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom (f/2.6), and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto camera with up to 6x optical zoom (f/4.3).

Both the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro offer support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS connectivity. They are equipped with a USB Type-C port, but the Pro model supports faster USB 3.1 connectivity. The handsets also feature an infrared (IR) transmitter that can be used to control household appliances. Both models have an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and an optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Oppo has equipped the Find X8 with a 5,630mAh silicon carbon battery that can be charged at 80W (SuperVOOC) and 50W (AirVOOC), while the Find X8 Pro has a bigger 5,910mAh battery that supports the same charging speeds. They also offer 10W reverse wireless charging support. The Find X8 series is equipped with a tri-state alert slider and has IP68/ IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
HMD Fusion Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Amazon

