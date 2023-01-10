Dizo Watch D Pro, and Dizo Watch D Ultra have been launched as the latest entrants to the Dizo smartwatch lineup from the Realme TechLife brand, Dizo. The Dizo Watch D Pro is powered by a custom Dizo D1 SoC and features Bluetooth calling support while running on a custom Dizo OS. Dizo Watch D Ultra has been launched with an AMOLED screen. Both smartwatches come with three different strap colour options - Blue, Black, and Grey.

Dizo Watch D Pro price, availability

Dizo Watch D Pro is set to launch on January 17 on the e-commerce website Flipkart at a launch price of Rs. 2,699. As previously mentioned, the smartwatch comes in three strap colour options - Blue, Black, and Grey.

Customers who wish to buy the Dizo Watch D Pro may choose to get notified by Flipkart once the sale commences.

Dizo Watch D Ultra price, availability

Dizo Watch D Ultra is set to launch on January 12 on Flipkart at a launch price of Rs. 3,299. The Dizo Watch D Ultra, too, arrives in three strap colour options - Blue, Black, and Grey.

Customers can also set up an alert on Flipkart for the launch of the Dizo Watch D Ultra.

Dizo Watch D Pro specifications

The Pro monikered latest entry from Dizo runs on Dizo OS and features a 1.85-inch display that delivers up to 600 nits of peak brightness and supports 60Hz refresh rate. Dizo Watch D Pro is powered by a Dizo D1 SoC coupled with an independent GPU and four times more RAM. This is, the company claims, to aid fluid scrolling and better animations on the Dizo Watch D Pro.

The smartwatch sports an aluminium frame with a physical button on the right-facing side. Dizo Watch D Pro packs sensors for heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep, calories, and step tracking. It features over 110 sports modes, including onboard GPS tracking. Battery life on the smartwatch is said to last up to seven days.

Dizo Watch D Ultra Specifications

The Ultra monikered entry from Dizo features a smaller 1.78-inch display. However, this is an AMOLED display with 368x448 pixel resolution. The design on the Dizo Watch D Ultra is only slightly different from the Dizo Watch D Pro variant. However, the Dizo Watch D Ultra lacks the custom-made OS or CPU which the company intends to compensate through an increased battery life of up to 10 days.

In terms of sensors, the Dizo Watch D Ultra also sports heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep, calories, and step tracking. Meanwhile, Bluetooth calling support is also available on the Ultra smartwatch.

