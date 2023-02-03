Dizo Watch D2 was launched in India on Thursday. The latest budget-friendly smartwatch from the company sports a 1.91-inch display offering 500 nits of peak brightness. It also offers support placing calls from the watch and is claimed to offer ambient noise cancellation. It comes with smart health monitoring features via heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors. Users can also track their sleep and steps. It is also equipped with over 150 watch faces and more than 120 fitness modes. The Dizo Watch D2 is available in two colour variants.

Dizo Watch D2 price in India

The newly launched Dizo Watch D2 is priced at Rs. 1,999 and will go on sale in India on February 10 at 12 pm (noon). Buyers can avail an introductory discount of Rs. 200, which will lower the price to Rs. 1,799 for a limited time. It will be available for sale via Dizo's website and Flipkart India.

The smartwatch comes in two different colour variants — Deep Blue and Classic black.

Dizo Watch D2 specifications, features

The Realme Dizo Watch D2 features a 1.91-inch screen with 500 nits of peak brightness along with a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The watch is housed in a case made of Aluminium and polycarbonate and sports detachable straps. The watch is said to feature over 150 watch faces and more than 120 sports modes including gymnastics, dancing, taekwondo, horse riding, disc games, skipping ropes, and hoverboards.

Additionally, the smartwatch also has smart health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, step tracker, sedentary and drinking water reminders. It also offers support for voice calling directly from the Dizo Watch by using a dial pad. Users can even add contacts on the watch as well as answer or reject and mute incoming calls. Further, the watch also let users set an alarm, or silence their call notifications.

Notably, the Dizo Watch D2 also claimed to offer a noise cancellation feature while making calls. The watch is powered by a 260mAh battery offering up to 7 days of usage without calling and up to 3 days with the calling feature, according to the company.

