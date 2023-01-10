Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Is Getting the Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in US: Report

The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is reportedly rolling out for carrier-locked versions of the handset on Sprint and T-Mobile’s networks.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 January 2023 20:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Is Getting the Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in US: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G was launched with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 skin on top

Highlights
  • Galaxy A71 5G Android 13 update carries firmware version A716USQU7FVL3
  • One UI 5.0 update on Galaxy A71 5G is said to be rolling out in the US
  • Galaxy A71 5G Android 13 update gets November 2022 security patch

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is reportedly being upgraded to the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 OS update in the US. The One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy A71 5G is currently available on only select carrier-locked versions. It is said to come with the latest firmware version and November 2022 security patch, along with other features. The smartphone was launched with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 skin on top in April 2020. The handset was updated to Android 11 in early 2021 and received the Android 12 update in 2022.

According to a report by SamMobile, the stable version of Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is only rolling out for carrier-locked version on Sprint and T-Mobile's networks. The latest OS update has arrived with firmware version A135FXXU2BVL2. The update is also said to bring in the November 2022 security patch.

The Android 13 update is said to be the last major OS update on Galaxy A71 5G. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G users in the US can manually check for the update on their smartphones by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung has brought the new One UI 5.0 update with new features, customization options, as well as performance improvements and a few UI design changes. The customization options include an expanded Color Palette, larger notification icons, new lock screen customization, and an update to stock apps like Camera, Gallery, My Files, Samsung Internet, and more.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also rolled out the latest OS update One UI 5.0 for Galaxy Tab A8 series for both its LTE as well as Wi-Fi versions. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab A8 is available across Europe, including Romania, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, and more. In India and a few other regions, the update is available on the Galaxy Tab A8 LTE model. It has come with the firmware version X205XXU1CVL6 in Europe and firmware version X205XXU1CVL5 in India. 

 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung, Android 13, One UI 5.0
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Redmi 12C to Launch in India in February, May Get MediaTek Helio G85 SoC: Report
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 5G Unboxing and First Impressions: Upgrades Attract a Higher Price

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Is Getting the Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in US: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  2. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  5. Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs
  6. A Fake ChatGPT App Is Trending on Apple’s App Store: All Details
  7. PS Plus Extra, Deluxe are up to 40 Percent Off for 3, 12-month plans
  8. Microsoft Said to Invest $10 Billion Into OpenAI, Other Venture Firms
  9. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout: Don't Make a Mistake
  10. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Tipped to Unveil Galaxy Dedicated Chips at Galaxy S23 Launch Event in February
  2. Dizo Watch D Pro, Watch D Ultra With Over 100 Sports Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Is Getting the Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in US: Report
  4. Redmi 12C to Launch in India in February, May Get MediaTek Helio G85 SoC: Report
  5. Microsoft Unveils VALL-E, Audio AI That Can Simulate Any Voice From 3-Second Prompts
  6. Poco C55 Tipped to Be a Rebranded Redmi 12C, Expected to Launch Soon
  7. Unofficial ChatGPT App With $7.99 Subscription Fee Trends on Apple’s App Store: Report
  8. Jio True 5G Launched in Guwahati, Reliance Said to Invest Rs. 2,500 Crore More to Deploy 5G in Assam
  9. WhatsApp Working on New Feature That Would Let Beta Testers on Android Flag Status Updates: Report
  10. Google Pixel Watch Gets January 2023 Update, Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.