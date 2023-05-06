Technology News

Google Pixel Watch 2 is said to be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 May 2023 15:42 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google teased the Pixel Watch in May last year at its I/O 2022 event

  • Price of the Google Pixel Watch starts at $349.99
  • Google I/O 2023 is set to begin on May 10
  • Google Pixel Watch runs on Wear OS 3.5

Google Pixel Watch was launched in October last year during the 'Made By Google' event as the first smartwatch offering from the company. Now, the tech giant is reportedly gearing up to unveil a successor to the wearable later this year alongside the launch of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The purported Pixel Watch 2 could be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC. The Pixel Watch was initially teased at I/O last year. As Google I/O 2023 is scheduled to begin next week, we might see a preview of the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2.

report by 9to5google, quoting sources, claims that Googl Pixel Watch 2 is scheduled to launch later this year alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Samsung's Exynos 9110 SoC, which debuted back in 2018 with the Galaxy Watch, is expected to power the upcoming wearable. This chip could bring more battery life to the device. It is said to come with Google's new Material You design language as well.

Google teased the Pixel Watch in May last year at its I/O 2022 event. The company later in October launched it during the ‘Made By Google' event alongside the Google Pixel 7 series. With Google I/O 2023 set to begin on May 10, there's a possibility that the company could offer an early preview of its upcoming Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 phones.

The price of the Google Pixel Watch is set at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-only model. The LTE model along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi costs $399.99 (roughly Rs. 32,800).

The Google Pixel Watch runs on WearOS 3.5 and features a 1.2-inch AMOLED touch display with support for always-on mode and up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It runs on Exynos 9110 SoC, paired with a Cortex M33 coprocessor and 2GB of RAM. It includes a heart rate sensor and an ECG tracker.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel Watch 2 Specifications, Google IO 2023
