Technology News

Google Pixel Devices May Get Bard AI as a New Homescreen Widget, Tips APK Teardown

Google began the public release of its chatbot Bard in March.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 May 2023 13:17 IST
Google Pixel Devices May Get Bard AI as a New Homescreen Widget, Tips APK Teardown

Photo Credit: Google

Google I/O will begin on May 10

Highlights
  • Bard AI widget could be exclusive to Google products at first
  • Google I/O event will see the debut of Pixel 7a
  • Bard AI widget could roll out to all Android devices at some point

Bard, Google's ChatGPT-esque chatbot could soon find its way to Pixel smartphones and tablets. Google is reportedly preparing to expand the reach of its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot by adding it to the company's devices through a widget. A recent APK (Android Package Kit) teardown of Bard's code indicates the arrival of the chatbot as a homescreen widget. Bard could be either integrated into the Google Search app or arrive as a standalone app. Bard can now code in 20 programming languages including Java, C++ and Python.

As per an APK teardown by 9to5Google, Google is working to implement Bard AI on Pixel phones and tablets. As per the report, the search giant is planning to add a dedicated widget for its Bard AI right on the homescreen, exclusive to the company's devices. Bard could be either integrated into the Google Search app or come as a standalone app. It is likely to include suggested prompts for conversations, opening directly into the corresponding app.

Bard's potential integration into Pixel phones could set the groundwork for a broader rollout of AI to all Android devices in the future. Since this has not yet been confirmed by Google, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Google started the public release of Bard in March this year to gain ground on Microsoft in a fast-moving race on AI technology. Currently, Google's in-house competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT can be accessed by a small set of users. Bard can code in 20 programming languages including Java, C++ and Python, and can also help debug and explain code to users.

Google is expected to make AI-related announcements at this year's I/O conference. The annual event that is set to begin on May 10 will see the launch of Pixel 7a and the much-anticipated Pixel Fold.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel, Google Bard, Google IO 2023, AI chatbot, ChatGPT, Android
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Production to Continue Amidst Writers’ Strike

Related Stories

Google Pixel Devices May Get Bard AI as a New Homescreen Widget, Tips APK Teardown
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola Electric Says It Will Refund Charger Cost to EV Scooter Buyers
  2. Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  4. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Goes Official
  5. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  6. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  7. 'India Is at a Tipping Point,' Says Apple CEO Tim Cook as iPhone Sales Soar
  8. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  10. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Devices May Get Bard AI as a New Homescreen Widget, Tips APK Teardown
  2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Production to Continue Amidst Writers’ Strike
  3. 'India Is at a Tipping Point,' Says CEO Tim Cook as Apple Stakes Future Growth on Emerging Markets
  4. Hollywood Studios Claims They Offered Writers a $97 Million Wage Increase
  5. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Jack Dorsey's Block Shakes Off Short Seller Hindenburg's Report to Post a Rise in Quarterly Revenue
  7. Coinbase Crypto Exchange Posts Smaller Quarterly Loss After Costs Cuts
  8. Karl Urban Is Reportedly in Talks to Play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat Sequel
  9. Google Officially Reveals Pixel Fold in a Short Video Teaser Ahead of Google I/O 2023 Launch
  10. TikTok Advertisers Commit to Continue Spending on App Amid Threat of US Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.