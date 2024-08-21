Google Pixel Watch 3 — the company's third-generation smartwatch model that was launched earlier this month — cannot be repaired. The company reportedly confirmed the lack of hardware service support for the wearable device in the US, which means that it can only be replaced. Customers who have opted to purchase Google's Preferred Care protection plan for the device will be able to get a replacement at a subsidised cost, while other users will have to explore unsupported third-party repair options, or purchase a new Pixel Watch 3 model.

Google Confirms Pixel Watch 3 Cannot Be Repaired

When Google launched the first-generation Pixel Watch in 2022, the company said that it would not offer repairs for the device. This was also the case with the Pixel Watch 2, which was launched last year, and the recently unveiled Pixel Watch 3 is also 'replacement only'.

A company spokesperson told Android Authority that it will not repair broken Google Pixel Watch 3 models, which means that customers will have to purchase a replacement watch instead. Customers who have opted for Google's optional Preferred Care program.

Google's two-year Preferred Care program is only available in Canada, Japan, the UK, and the US. It costs $89 (roughly Rs. 7,500) and allows users to get a replacement Pixel Watch 3 unit for $49 (roughly Rs. 4,100).

Meanwhile, customers in other countries with a broken Pixel Watch 3 will likely have two options — purchase a new watch or opt for unsupported third-party repairs. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google for comment on repair options for the Pixel Watch 3 in India and will update this story once a response is received.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Specifications

Unlike its predecessors, the third-generation Pixel Watch 3 is available in 41mm and 45mm display sizes. This year, Google has equipped its smartwatch with its Actua display, which is claimed to support a peak brightness level of 2,000nits, double that of the Pixel Watch 2, which sported an AMOLED screen.

The Pixel Watch 3 is capable of tracking several new fitness metrics including cadence, stride length, and vertical oscillation. Users will also get access to new readiness and cardio load tracking features, while a summary of health information called Morning Brief will be offered to Fitbit users, revealing overnight changes tracked by the smartwatch.

One area where the Pixel Watch 3 has not improved over its predecessor is battery life — it is claimed to offer 24 hours of use with the always-on display mode enabled, which is the same as the Pixel Watch 2. Enabling the battery saver mode can increase the battery life to up to 36 hours. This year, Google introduced support for 20 percent faster charging, but it is limited to the 41mm size variant while the larger variant offers the same charging speed as last year's model, according to the company.