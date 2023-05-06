Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 to Launch in New Lemon Finish in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy S23 has so far been available in India in Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black hues.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 May 2023 13:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 to Launch in New Lemon Finish in India Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched in February
  • It offers up to 512GB of inbuilt storage
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 price starts at Rs. 74,999

Samsung Galaxy S23 is getting a new Lime colour variant in India. The flagship handset debuted in February in four colour options — Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black —alongside Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 is powered by a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Other key specifications of the handset include a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, and a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

Samsung via a press release on Friday announced the arrival of Galaxy S23 in a new Lime shade. The flagship handset will be available in the latest colour option in India later this week. The new colour variant will sit alongside the Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black colours options that have already been available in the country since the phone's launch in February.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India

Price of Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 in India for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 79,999. Samsung is expected to retain the same price tag for the new Lime colour variant.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and is rated to deliver 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy S23 includes a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it has a 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

Samsung has provided up to 512GB of inbuilt storage on the Galaxy S23. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi direct, and a USB Type-C port. It has IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build as well.

The Galaxy S23 is backed by a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It comes with Wireless PowerShare as well.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
3 Out of 4 Indians Fear Being Detached From Their Smartphones, Reveals Study
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Deals on Popular Products Across Categories

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 to Launch in New Lemon Finish in India Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung One UI 5 Watch To Roll Out on These Galaxy Watches
  2. Google Pixel 7a Price Leaked; Could Cost More Than Pixel 6a: All Details
  3. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. Poco F5 Pro Images Leaked Ahead of May Launch, Here Are the Colour Options
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 to Get a New Colour Option in India: Details Here
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 1.5.4 Update With New Feedback Feature
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro May Carry Triple Rear Cameras, Suggest Alleged Renders
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Deals on Popular Products
  9. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Live Now: Top Offers 
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Outer Display Size Tipped: Check Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 2 to Launch This Year Alongside Pixel 8 Series: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 to Launch in New Lemon Finish in India Soon
  3. 3 Out of 4 Indians Fear Being Detached From Their Smartphones, Reveals Study
  4. AI Pioneer Defines It as a ‘More Urgent’ Threat to Humanity Than Climate Change
  5. Meta Hired Team Responsible for Building AI Networking Tech at Graphcore
  6. FTX Gets Court Permission to Sell Its LedgerX Business to Raise Funds for Repaying Creditors
  7. Paytm Reported 51.5 Percent Rise in Q4 Revenue, Posted Profit for Second Consecutive Quarter
  8. Broadcom CEO Seeks to Convince EU Antitrust Enforcers on $61 Billion VMware Deal
  9. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to Release on Eid 2024
  10. Google Pixel 7a Price, Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.