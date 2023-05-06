Samsung Galaxy S23 is getting a new Lime colour variant in India. The flagship handset debuted in February in four colour options — Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black —alongside Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 is powered by a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Other key specifications of the handset include a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, and a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

Samsung via a press release on Friday announced the arrival of Galaxy S23 in a new Lime shade. The flagship handset will be available in the latest colour option in India later this week. The new colour variant will sit alongside the Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black colours options that have already been available in the country since the phone's launch in February.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India

Price of Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 in India for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 79,999. Samsung is expected to retain the same price tag for the new Lime colour variant.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and is rated to deliver 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy S23 includes a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it has a 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

Samsung has provided up to 512GB of inbuilt storage on the Galaxy S23. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi direct, and a USB Type-C port. It has IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build as well.

The Galaxy S23 is backed by a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It comes with Wireless PowerShare as well.

