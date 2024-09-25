Technology News
English Edition

Wear OS 5 Update Rollout Begins for Google Pixel Watch 2 and Older Models: What’s New

Once available, Pixel Watch users will receive a notification on their smartwatch, recommending they upgrade to the latest available software.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 16:31 IST
Wear OS 5 Update Rollout Begins for Google Pixel Watch 2 and Older Models: What’s New

Photo Credit: Google

Wear OS 5 update includes a new grid-based app launcher and Pixel Recorder functionality

Highlights
  • Google starts rolling out Wear OS 5 update for Pixel Watch and Watch 2
  • The update is said to include Pixel Recorder and new grid app launcher
  • It also bundles system improvements and security fixes
Advertisement

Wear OS 5 – the latest operating system (OS) for Android-based wearables such as smartwatches – has begun rolling out to Google Pixel Watch 2 and older models. First unveiled at the Google I/O 2024 developer conference in May, the update brings enhancements to the Watch Face Format in partnership with Samsung, a grid-based app launcher, and recording functionality to Pixel smartwatches. It also bundles system improvements and fixes for critical security vulnerabilities.

WearOS 5 Update for Pixel Smartwatches

In a blog post, Google announced that its Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch, running on Wear OS 4 and 3.5, respectively, will receive the September 2024 software over-the-air (OTA) update which will include an upgrade to Wear OS 5. Its rollout is taking place in a phased manner and will continue over the next week, depending on the carrier and device. Once it becomes available, users will receive a notification on their smartwatch, recommending they upgrade to the latest available software.

Google says the Wear OS 5 update for the Pixel Watch 2 comes with the model number AW2A.240903.005.A1, while that for the Pixel Watch has AW2A.240903.005.A2. Following the update, the smartwatches will get “new features”. While it did not delve into exactly what features might be available, it did mention the grid-view launcher, improved camera controls and Pixel Recorder functionality coming to Google's older smartwatches. Thus, users will be able to check out their apps in a new grid-based layout – an addition to the list-based layout which was previously the only option available.

Additionally, the September 2024 software update will also include performance updates and bug fixes, and the details of the latter are available on Google's Pixel Watch Security Bulletin page.

Wear OS 5 update for Android-based smartwatches also stops support for watch faces developed without using the Watch Face Format (WFF) on the Google Play Store. Only watch faces which meet Google's quality and performance standards will be accessible on smartwatches running the new firmware. This change is in lieu of WFF's introduction which Google unveiled in 2023 in partnership with Samsung.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch, Google, WearOS 5
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

Wear OS 5 Update Rollout Begins for Google Pixel Watch 2 and Older Models: What’s New
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V40e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Nothing's Phone 3 Spotted in the Ear Open Launch Video
  4. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  5. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  6. Airtel's New AI Tool Will Help You Detect Spam Calls and Messages
  7. The Best Big Billion Day Deals on Flipkart: Top Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 20,000, and Rs. 15,000!
  8. Snapchat's My AI Is Now Powered by Gemini and Brings New Features
  9. Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition With 11-Inch Display Launched in India
  10. Nothing OS 3.0 Will Bring New Customisation Options and These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Partners With Google to Deploy My AI Powered by Gemini, Adds Computer Vision Capabilities
  2. Wear OS 5 Update Rollout Begins for Google Pixel Watch 2 and Older Models: What’s New
  3. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Google Cloud, Research Units Collaborate to Speed AI Development
  5. Asus Zenbook S 14, NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ PCs With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs Debut in India
  6. AI Market Will Surge to Near $1 Trillion by 2027, Bain Says
  7. Google, Volkswagen Partner on Smartphone AI Assistant
  8. Airtel Introduces Network-Based AI-Powered Spam Detection Tool in India
  9. Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) Leaked Render Suggests Larger Rear Camera Module
  10. Samsung Defends Indian Wages as Strike at Plant Enters Third Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »