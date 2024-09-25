Wear OS 5 – the latest operating system (OS) for Android-based wearables such as smartwatches – has begun rolling out to Google Pixel Watch 2 and older models. First unveiled at the Google I/O 2024 developer conference in May, the update brings enhancements to the Watch Face Format in partnership with Samsung, a grid-based app launcher, and recording functionality to Pixel smartwatches. It also bundles system improvements and fixes for critical security vulnerabilities.

In a blog post, Google announced that its Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch, running on Wear OS 4 and 3.5, respectively, will receive the September 2024 software over-the-air (OTA) update which will include an upgrade to Wear OS 5. Its rollout is taking place in a phased manner and will continue over the next week, depending on the carrier and device. Once it becomes available, users will receive a notification on their smartwatch, recommending they upgrade to the latest available software.

Google says the Wear OS 5 update for the Pixel Watch 2 comes with the model number AW2A.240903.005.A1, while that for the Pixel Watch has AW2A.240903.005.A2. Following the update, the smartwatches will get “new features”. While it did not delve into exactly what features might be available, it did mention the grid-view launcher, improved camera controls and Pixel Recorder functionality coming to Google's older smartwatches. Thus, users will be able to check out their apps in a new grid-based layout – an addition to the list-based layout which was previously the only option available.

Additionally, the September 2024 software update will also include performance updates and bug fixes, and the details of the latter are available on Google's Pixel Watch Security Bulletin page.

Wear OS 5 update for Android-based smartwatches also stops support for watch faces developed without using the Watch Face Format (WFF) on the Google Play Store. Only watch faces which meet Google's quality and performance standards will be accessible on smartwatches running the new firmware. This change is in lieu of WFF's introduction which Google unveiled in 2023 in partnership with Samsung.