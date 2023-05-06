Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Deals on Popular Products Across Categories

NoiseFit Force Rugged smartwatch comes with a battery life of 7 days, and sports a SpO2 sensor, heart rate tracker, sleep tracker.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 May 2023 15:24 IST
The Honor MagicBook 14 is available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 at just Rs. 51,990

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 will end on May 8
  • The sale offers up to 10 percent discount on ICICI or Kotak bank cards
  • Boat is offering a 76 percent discount on its Airdopes 141 TWS earbuds

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, which started on May 4, offers the perfect time to shop the most-wanted electronic products. The ongoing sale has announced great discounts and deals on a variety of products. From mobiles and cameras to home appliances like refrigerator and washing machine, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 has all the necessary products available at just one click. The sale ends on May 8. If you are planning to spend your weekend to go through the best deals, here are some of the most popular products available during this sale. Over and above the deals, one can also get up to 10 percent discount on using ICICI or Kotak bank cards.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Bestselling products across categories

Apple iPhone 14 (Rs. 67,999)

The latest series from Apple, the iPhone 14 series smartphones, are available on discount this Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023. One of the most demanded colour and storage variant is the Apple iPhone 14 Purple variant with 128 GB storage onboard. The smartphone offers a 6.06-inch display screen, and is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic SoC. It has a dual rear camera setup, and a 12-megapixel front camera. Moreover, one can buy the Blue and Midnight colour options at just Rs. 66,999. The discount can also be clubbed with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 21,400.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch (Rs. 2,499)

If you are planning to purchase a smartwatch this summer under Rs. 2,500, the NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch with a 1.32-inch HD display screen is the perfect fit. The smartwatch is currently available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 at just Rs. 2,499, down 58 percent from its original price of Rs. 5,999. It is offered in 3 colour variants for the strap: Jet Black, Teal Green, and Misty Grey. The smartwatch sports a round dial. With a battery life of 7 days, the smartwatch houses a plenty of features including SpO2 sensor, heart rate tracker, sleep tracker and others.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Boat Airdopes 141 TWS (Rs. 1,098)

Boat is offering a huge 76 percent discount on its Airdopes 141 TWS earbuds, bringing the original price of Rs. 4,490 down to the effective price of Rs. 1,098. The wireless earbuds are offered in three colour variants — Bold Black, Cider Cyan and Pure White. It offers a playback time of up to 45 hours on a single charge, including 6 hours of nonstop playtime on earbuds. The earbuds are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,098 (MRP Rs. 4.490)

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner (Rs. 29,990)

If a robot vacuum cleaner has been on your wishlist for quite sometime, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 is the perfect time to purchase one. This sale season, the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is being sold at just Rs. 29,990, offering a 63 percent discount on the original price of Rs. 79,900. Using an ICICI Credit Card, one can get an additional Rs. 1,000 off. With an option to schedule the cleaning according to the convenient time, the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro vacuum cleaner works best for hard floor, carpet and wooden surfaces.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Honor MagicBook 14 (Rs. 51,990)

The Honor MagicBook 14 is available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 at just Rs. 51,990, down 35 percent from its original price of Rs. 79,999. With a 14-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display, the laptop houses a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor. It has 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999)

Voltas 1.4 Ton Split AC (Rs. 30,999)

The Voltas 1.4 ton split AC can be purchased this summer sale at just Rs. 30,999. The original price of the AC is listed at Rs. 70,990. Thus, one can get a discount of 56 percent on the selling price, and an additional exchange off of Rs. 8,080. The split AC is remote controlled and comes with a dust filter. With a 3-star rating, Voltas also offers 1 year of warranty on the product.

Buy now at: Rs. 30,999 (MRP Rs. 70,999)

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
