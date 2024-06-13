Google Pixel Watch 3 series — comprising a standard Pixel Watch 3 and a larger Pixel Watch 3XL — is reportedly in development, and images of the larger model have now surfaced online. After launching its first Pixel Watch in 2022, Google followed up on the same with a sizable upgrade in the form of the Pixel Watch 2 last year. While still appearing distinctly familiar to the first model, the second generation wearable came with several upgrades under the hood and was lighter because of its new aluminium case. While Google has yet to officially announce the successor to the Pixel Watch 2, the rumour mill has started giving us some details about what the upcoming series would look like. We initially got our first look (via leaked render) of the Pixel Watch 3 which looked very (or almost identical) to the Pixel Watch 2, which was launched in India, and now we have an idea of what the larger model might look like.

Android Headlines in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (X: @OnLeaks) leaked images of the purported Pixel Watch 3XL, which is claimed to be bigger in terms of overall size, but pack in core hardware and sensors similar to the standard 41mm Pixel Watch 3.

The Pixel Watch 3 XL appears nearly identical to the Pixel Watch 2 in terms of overall design in these leaked renders. It also appears that the round display will once again have the same thick black bezel as before, maintaining its pebble-like appearance. The case, strap fastening mechanism and health sensors on the case back also seem identical to what's available on the Pixel Watch 2.

The source claims that the Pixel Watch 3 XL will have a 45mm case (45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm) versus the standard 41mm case (40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm) on the Pixel Watch 2 (and the existing Pixel Watch 2). It also claims that the bigger watch will have a bigger 1.45-inch display versus the smaller 1.2-inch display on the Pixel Watch 3 and the currently available Pixel Watch 2.

Our best guess is that the Pixel Watch 3 XL will be bigger but will maintain the same design and dimensions of the smaller model, just scaled up. And this according to the source should also make space for a bigger battery and more sensors. The band system has reportedly also been altered for the bigger model even though it appears similar in the renders. This is mainly because of the XL's bigger overall size and the obvious fact that the bands will not be interchangeable between the two models. The XL model also seems to have a pin buckle fastening system which is available on the crafted and two-tone leather bands (not sold in India).

It is indeed nice to see Google finally expanding its smartwatch range by adding a bigger model, which should ideally cater to those with bigger wrists. However, we request our readers to take the above information with a pinch of salt as it does not come from Google. So, there is a chance that the designs showcased in these leaks could be different. Google is expected to hold a launch event for its new Pixel lineup in October and we expect the new Watch models to be announced at that time as well.

