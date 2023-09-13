Technology News

Google Pixel Watch 2 Colour Options, New Bands Leaked Ahead of October 4 Launch: Report

Google's Pixel Watch 2 is confirmed to launch India and it will be sold via Flipkart.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 September 2023 14:57 IST
Google Pixel Watch 2 Colour Options, New Bands Leaked Ahead of October 4 Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Made by Google

Pixel Watch 2 will go on sale in India on October 5

Highlights
  • Pixel Watch 2 is tipped to debut with four different colour bands
  • The upcoming smartwatch could feature three case colour options
  • The Pixel Watch 2 is said to come with a USB Type-C charging cable

Google Pixel Watch 2 is confirmed to launch as the successor to the Pixel Watch at its upcoming Made by Google event on October 4. It is scheduled to debut alongside the Pixel 8 series of smartphones and the updated Pixel Buds Pro. While the company has already teased the design and one of the colour options of the upcoming smartwatch, a new leak has revealed all the colourways it will be available in.

According to a Droid Life report citing an unnamed source, the Pixel Watch 2 case will be available in Black, Silver, and Gold colourways, similar to its predecessor. However, it will reportedly offer Hazel, Obsidian, Charcoal, and Chalk watch band options. The upcoming smartwatch could debut in Silver/White, Silver/Bay, Gold/Hazel and Black/Obsidian colour schemes, according to the report.

The report also leaks the model number for all four non-US variants. The Silver/White variant is said to carry the model numbers GA05027-GB, and GA05031-GB, Silver/Bay could have the GA05028-GB and GA05032-GB model numbers for the LTE and Wi-Fi models, respectively. Meanwhile, the model numbers for Gold/Hazel and Black/Obsidian colour schemes are likely to be GA05026-GB/GA05030-GB and GA05025-GB/GA05029-GB for LTE and Wi-Fi variants, as per the report.

Apart from these, the Pixel Watch 2 is also likely to get a new Coral Sport band that was spotted on the wrist of football player Megan Rapinoe in a Google ad during the Women's World Cup. It could bear the model number GA05167-WW, as per the report. The Sport band could also be made available in other colour options namely - Hazel with GA05065-WW, Moondust with GA05166-WW, Obsidian with GA05064-WW, and Porcelain with GA05068-WW model numbers.

According to Droid Life, the Pixel Watch 2 will be equipped with a new "Pixel Watch 2 USB-C Fast Charging" cable but does not specify whether the new cable will support faster wireless charging than the original Google Pixel Watch model that supports charging the smartwatch at 5W. 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 2 colour options, Pixel Watch 2 specifications, Smartwatches, Google
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
India Ranks First Among 154 Nations in Grassroot Adoption of Crypto: Chainalysis

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch 2 Colour Options, New Bands Leaked Ahead of October 4 Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Four iPhone Models Have Been Discontinued in India
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  3. Nokia X30 5G Gets Rs. 12,000 Discount in India: Check New Price
  4. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. HMD Global to Establish HMD Brand and Bring New Smartphones: Details
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Channels Feature to Over 150 Countries: How It Works
  7. Google Pixel 8 Series Could Offer Better Thermal Management: Details
  8. Poco M6 Pro 5G Gets New RAM and Storage Option in India: See Price
  9. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch in India: See Design
  10. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max with Action Button Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Bring India-Specific Features
  2. Apple Claims iPhone 12 Meets Radiation Rules, Denies French Regulator’s Statement
  3. iQoo 11 Confirmed to Get Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 Preview Soon: How to Apply
  4. WhatsApp Channels With Directory Search, Reaction Support Rolling Out to 150 Countries Including India
  5. Intel Unveils Thunderbolt 5 With Up to 120Gbps Bandwidth, Will Be Compatible With Previous Versions
  6. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition India Launch Confirmed, Design Renders Tipped: Details
  7. Tecno Megabook T1 With Intel 11th Gen Processors, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  8. China Flags Security Problems With New iPhone 15 Models, Restricts Use in Government Departments
  9. Nokia's HMD Global to Launch HMD-Branded Smartphones Soon: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Design Renders Leaked Again Ahead of Rumoured Q4 2023 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.