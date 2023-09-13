Google Pixel Watch 2 is confirmed to launch as the successor to the Pixel Watch at its upcoming Made by Google event on October 4. It is scheduled to debut alongside the Pixel 8 series of smartphones and the updated Pixel Buds Pro. While the company has already teased the design and one of the colour options of the upcoming smartwatch, a new leak has revealed all the colourways it will be available in.

According to a Droid Life report citing an unnamed source, the Pixel Watch 2 case will be available in Black, Silver, and Gold colourways, similar to its predecessor. However, it will reportedly offer Hazel, Obsidian, Charcoal, and Chalk watch band options. The upcoming smartwatch could debut in Silver/White, Silver/Bay, Gold/Hazel and Black/Obsidian colour schemes, according to the report.

The report also leaks the model number for all four non-US variants. The Silver/White variant is said to carry the model numbers GA05027-GB, and GA05031-GB, Silver/Bay could have the GA05028-GB and GA05032-GB model numbers for the LTE and Wi-Fi models, respectively. Meanwhile, the model numbers for Gold/Hazel and Black/Obsidian colour schemes are likely to be GA05026-GB/GA05030-GB and GA05025-GB/GA05029-GB for LTE and Wi-Fi variants, as per the report.

Apart from these, the Pixel Watch 2 is also likely to get a new Coral Sport band that was spotted on the wrist of football player Megan Rapinoe in a Google ad during the Women's World Cup. It could bear the model number GA05167-WW, as per the report. The Sport band could also be made available in other colour options namely - Hazel with GA05065-WW, Moondust with GA05166-WW, Obsidian with GA05064-WW, and Porcelain with GA05068-WW model numbers.

According to Droid Life, the Pixel Watch 2 will be equipped with a new "Pixel Watch 2 USB-C Fast Charging" cable but does not specify whether the new cable will support faster wireless charging than the original Google Pixel Watch model that supports charging the smartwatch at 5W.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.