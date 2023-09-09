Technology News
YouTube 'Subscribe' Button Spotted to Be Glowing When Creators Request Subscription

Content creators often use customised animation within the video while requesting a subscription.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 9 September 2023 11:56 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube is also said to be testing on a couple of new features

  • The YouTube feature seems to be completely automated by now
  • It has been spotted across a range of different videos
  • The animation adds vivid colours over the button

YouTube is currently testing a new feature that highlights the 'Subscribe' button anytime the word 'subscribe' appears in a video. The experimental update was spotted across a wide range of content, therefore it seems that the platform has fully automated the procedure. Recently, the video streaming platform has also been said to be testing a few other new features. The app may soon allow users to hum tunes to search for songs. It is also reportedly working on a redesigned 'Skip Ads' button.

Spotted in a 9to5Google report, YouTube 'Subscribe' button is seen to be glowing when content creators request the audience to subscribe to their channel in a video. Regular YouTube users are familiar with many content creators using customised animation within the video while requesting a subscription.

YouTube is now highlighting creators' statements in a new test with this feature which makes the actual "Subscribe" button glow in response to the request. Recently appearing for some users, YouTube is testing a new function that illuminates the "Subscribe" button anytime the word "subscribe" is said in a video. The process seems to have been automated by the platform itself.

Recently, it was reported that YouTube is testing a feature where users can simply hum a half-remembered tunes to find the precise song. Before YouTube makes this search-by-song feature available to more users, a select group of Android users will likely test it.

The platform is also said to be redesigning the 'Skip Ads' button. The new button appears to be smaller than the old one. The word "ads" is reportedly no longer capitalised, and the new box is supposed to have an angled border with smaller letters.

