Pixel Watch 2 is all set to launch globally on October 4 at the Made by Google launch event on October 4. Now, Google India has confirmed that the smartwatch will make its debut in India a day later, on October 5. The company has also revealed that the smartwatch will be available for purchase exclusively on e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The Pixel Watch 2 will be released on October 4 alongside Pixel 8 series and the news Buds, which could be Pixel Buds Pro.

Google announced the launch of the Pixel 8 series in India on Friday, revealing that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be available for pre-order in the country starting from October 5 exclusively on Flipkart. Now, the California-based tech giant has also confirmed the launch of the Pixel Watch 2 in India, which will be available for sale in India starting October 5.

The pricing details and the specifications of the Pixel Watch 2 have not been revealed by the company yet. However, it has teased the design of the smartwatch in the video posted on X. It could be seen featuring a porcelain colour band. The upcoming device looks quite similar to its predecessor, the Pixel Watch. However, it is important to note that the Pixel Watch did not launch in India.

Pixel Watch 2 specifications (expected)

Google has not released any information the specifications of the Pixel Watch 2. However, there has been several reports around the device. An earlier report suggested that the upcoming smartwatch could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chipset, which could either be the Snapdragon W5 or Snapdragon W5+ platform. It also mentioned that Pixel Watch 2 could get a battery life of over 24 hours with its always-on display (AOD) feature enabled. The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to run Wear OS 4.

Another report added that the purported smartwatch could get four new packs of watch faces, namely Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold. The Pixel Watch 2 is also likely to feature an aluminium body. The Google Play Console listing of the smartwatch has hinted that it could be powered by a Qualcomm SW5100 SoC, which claims to be the Snapdragon W5 chipset.

