Technology News

Google Might Use Samsung's FO-WLP to Make Tensor G3 Run Cooler Than the Tensor G2

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch will take place on October 4.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2023 13:40 IST
Google Might Use Samsung's FO-WLP to Make Tensor G3 Run Cooler Than the Tensor G2

Photo Credit: X/ Made by Google

Pixel 8 series smartphones are expected to ship with Android 14

Highlights
  • Tensor G3 is expected to power the upcoming Pixel family
  • Google Tensor G3 could run cooler in Pixel 8 series
  • The handsets are confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart

Google Pixel 8 series — consisting of vanilla Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — is all set to go official on October 4 at the ‘Made by Google' event. Google is expected to pack the next generation Tensor G3 SoC on the Pixel 8 lineup as an upgrade over the Tensor G2 SoC that powers the Pixel 7 series. The company has yet to delve into details about its in-house chip, but a new leak suggests that it would offer better thermal management features. The Tensor G3 might come with Samsung Foundry's FO-WLP (Fan-out Wafer-level packaging) method. This is expected to reduce heat generation and increase the power efficiency of the Pixel 8 series.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that the Tensor G3, which is slated to power the upcoming Pixel 8 series handsets, will be among the first Samsung Foundry's smartphone chips to incorporate the FO-WLP packaging method. This method is expected to reduce heat generation and increase power efficiency for the Tensor G3 SoC. If this turns out to be true, it would address the overheating issues of the current Pixel phones.

The FO-WLP process has been used by Qualcomm and MediaTek and it might be a game changer for Google's Pixel series of smartphones. The Tensor G3 single-chip system is expected to be more productive than the first and second-generation platforms. The Tensor G3 will reportedly include nine CPU cores with a 1+4+4 layout. Last year's Tensor G2 had a 4+2+2 core layout.

The new CPU will reportedly have a single Cortex-X3 core running at 3.00GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores with a frequency of 2.45GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores with a frequency of 2.15GHz. It could include an ARM Mali-G715 GPU with 10 cores and a frequency of 890MHz. Further, the Tensor G3 SoC is said to come with AV1 encode capabilities. This would allow Samsung Multi-Function Codec (MFC) to support 8K30 video decoding and encoding in H.264 and HEVC.

The launch of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will take place at the Made by Google launch event on October 4 in New York at 10:00am local time (7:30 pm IST). Besides the smartphones, the event will also see the debut of Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro. The handsets are confirmed to be available for pre-order in India via Flipkart starting October 5.

Both Pixel 8 series smartphones are expected to ship with Android 14 and come with 120Hz refresh rate displays. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 could be backed by a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Made by Google, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 7, Tensor G3 SoC, Google Tensor G3, Tensor G2, Google Pixel 8 series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco M6 Pro 5G Now Available in India With 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage: Check Price

Related Stories

Google Might Use Samsung's FO-WLP to Make Tensor G3 Run Cooler Than the Tensor G2
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Four iPhone Models Have Been Discontinued in India
  2. Apple Brings Key AI Features in New iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Models
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  4. Nokia X30 5G Gets Rs. 12,000 Discount in India: Check New Price
  5. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus With Dynamic Island Debut in India at This Price
  6. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  7. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max with Action Button Debut in India: See Price
  8. OnePlus Pad Go, New Earbuds Tipped to Launch in January 2024: All Details
  9. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Relaunched With This Hardware Change: Check Price
  10. Spigen Leaks the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Ahead of Apple's Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Might Use Samsung's FO-WLP to Make Tensor G3 Run Cooler Than the Tensor G2
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 Price in India Dropped After iPhone 15 Series Launch: See New Price
  3. Poco M6 Pro 5G Now Available in India With 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage: Check Price
  4. France Halts iPhone 12 Sales Over High Radiation Levels, Threatens Recall
  5. Resident Evil 4 Remake, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and More Soon Headed to iPhone 15 Pro
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Series, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Discontinued in India After iPhone 15 Series Launch
  7. AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Refreshed With USB Type-C Port at Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event: Details
  8. Bitcoin Price Sees Minor Hike, Ether and Solana Also Climb Up the Price Ladder
  9. Apple Introduces Key AI Features With New iPhone, Apple Watch Models: All Details
  10. Google Denies $10 Billion Unlawful Payment Claim, Says Quality Kept Search on Top
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.