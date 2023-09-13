Google Pixel 8 series — consisting of vanilla Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — is all set to go official on October 4 at the ‘Made by Google' event. Google is expected to pack the next generation Tensor G3 SoC on the Pixel 8 lineup as an upgrade over the Tensor G2 SoC that powers the Pixel 7 series. The company has yet to delve into details about its in-house chip, but a new leak suggests that it would offer better thermal management features. The Tensor G3 might come with Samsung Foundry's FO-WLP (Fan-out Wafer-level packaging) method. This is expected to reduce heat generation and increase the power efficiency of the Pixel 8 series.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that the Tensor G3, which is slated to power the upcoming Pixel 8 series handsets, will be among the first Samsung Foundry's smartphone chips to incorporate the FO-WLP packaging method. This method is expected to reduce heat generation and increase power efficiency for the Tensor G3 SoC. If this turns out to be true, it would address the overheating issues of the current Pixel phones.

The FO-WLP process has been used by Qualcomm and MediaTek and it might be a game changer for Google's Pixel series of smartphones. The Tensor G3 single-chip system is expected to be more productive than the first and second-generation platforms. The Tensor G3 will reportedly include nine CPU cores with a 1+4+4 layout. Last year's Tensor G2 had a 4+2+2 core layout.

The new CPU will reportedly have a single Cortex-X3 core running at 3.00GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores with a frequency of 2.45GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores with a frequency of 2.15GHz. It could include an ARM Mali-G715 GPU with 10 cores and a frequency of 890MHz. Further, the Tensor G3 SoC is said to come with AV1 encode capabilities. This would allow Samsung Multi-Function Codec (MFC) to support 8K30 video decoding and encoding in H.264 and HEVC.

The launch of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will take place at the Made by Google launch event on October 4 in New York at 10:00am local time (7:30 pm IST). Besides the smartphones, the event will also see the debut of Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro. The handsets are confirmed to be available for pre-order in India via Flipkart starting October 5.

Both Pixel 8 series smartphones are expected to ship with Android 14 and come with 120Hz refresh rate displays. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 could be backed by a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

