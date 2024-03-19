Honor Watch GS 4 was launched in China on Monday, March 18, alongside the Honor Band 9. These smart wearables are offered in several design and connectivity options. The Band 9 is already available for purchase in the country, while the Watch GS 4 will go on sale later this month. These models come pre-installed with multiple watch faces and support various sports modes. These smartwatches work with devices running Android 9.0 or iOS 11.0 and later operating systems.

Honor Watch GS 4, Honor Band 9 price

The Galaxy Shuttle (translated from Chinese) option of the Honor Watch GS 4 is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,500), while the Jasper Astrolabe and Starry Sky Exploration variants are listed at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,800). All variants of the smartwatch are currently available for pre-orders and will go on sale in China from March 24 via the Honor Mall website and other online retailers.

Meanwhile, the Honor Band 9 is offered in Black, Blue, and Purple shades, and is priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900). The high-end NFC-supported variant of the smart band is marked at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400). This model is currently available for purchase in China via the Honor Mall website and other select online retailers.

Honor Watch GS 4 specifications, features

Honor Watch GS 4 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466, a pixel density of 326 ppi and customisable watch faces. Like several competing smartwatches, this also helps users track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, as well as stress levels. All data collected from the watch is synced with the Honor Health application. It also comes with more than 100 sports modes and a 5ATM rating. The smartwatch comes with 32MB RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS connectivity. It packs a 451mAh battery, and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days. With 5 minutes of fast charge, the Watch GS 4 is said to last a day, while with GPS tracking turned on, it is said to offer a battery life of up to 30 hours. It supports magnetic Pogo pin charging. The watch also offers camera controls, weather update access, and WeChat Pay. The case of the smartwatch weighs 44g and measures 45.9mm x 45.9mm x 10.5mm in size.

Honor Band 9 specifications, features

Honor Band 9 has a 1.57-inch 60Hz AMOLED display with 256 x 402 resolution and 302ppi pixel density. It offers blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep tracking and supports more than 96 pre-installed sports modes. This smart band also comes with a 5ATM rating and is compatible with the Honor Health app. It is equipped with 4MB of RAM and 48MB of ROM.

According to Honor, the Band 9 can offer up to 14 days of usage. It also supports a magnetic Pogo pin charging and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The case weighs 16.3g and measures 43mm x 27.88mm x 9.49mm in size.

