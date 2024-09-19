HTC Vive Focus Vision was unveiled on Wednesday as the company's latest mixed reality headset. The device is an upgraded version of the Vive Focus 3 that arrived in May 2021, and it offers new features such as eye tracking, colour passthrough, and motorised auto-IPD adjustment. The device has a combined 5K resolution (both eyes) with a 90Hz refresh rate and HTC says that a DisplayPort mode — with up to 120Hz refresh rate — will be available later this year.

HTC Vive Focus Vision Price, Availability

HTC Vive Focus Vision price is set at $999 (roughly Rs. 83,600) in the US, EUR 1,229 (roughly Rs. 1,21,000), GBP 999 (roughly Rs. 1,10,500), and AUD 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,08,000). HTC is yet to announce details of pricing and availability in other regions, including India.

The company is accepting pre-orders for the HTC Vive Focus Vision via its website until October 17 and is offering an HTC Vive wired streaming kit compatible with the upcoming DisplayPort mode along with a few games.

HTC Vive Focus Vision Specifications, Features

The new Vive Focus Vision is equipped with a 5K LCD screen (2448 x 2448 pixels per eye) that refreshes at 90Hz, and a 120-degree field of view and stereo colour passthrough. The device will gain support for DisplayPort connectivity with a 120Hz refresh rate later this year, according to the company.

HTC Vive Focus Vision

Photo Credit: HTC Vive

It runs on a Snapdragon XR2 chip along with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot. The company also sells optional trackers and straps that enable support for full-body tracking.

In the coming months, gamers will be able to connect the Vive Focus Vision to their PC to play Steam VR titles by leveraging the computer's dedicated graphics card. It is also equipped with sensors for face and eye tracking, as well as motorised auto-IPD (interpupillary distance) adjustment that will allow more than one user to access the headset.

HTC hasn't provided details of the battery that powers the new Vive Focus Vision headset, but it is claimed to offer up to 2 hours of usage on a single charge, while a built-in battery gives you 20 minutes of uptime until you switch to another primary battery. It is equipped with an infrared floodlight and four cameras that enable hand tracking that also works in dimly lit areas.