Google Pixel Smartphones Will Reportedly Get Android 15 Update Next Month: Supported Models

Several Pixel smartphones, ranging from the latest Pixel 9 series to the Pixel 6 series, are expected to get the upgrade to Android 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 11:56 IST
Android 15 update will soon be available to download on Pixel 9 and older handsets

Highlights
  • Google is reported to roll out Android 15 update for Pixel on October 15
  • Supported handsets include Pixel 9 series, Pixel Tablet and older models
  • The update was globally released and moved to AOSP last month
Google Pixel smartphones will receive the Android 15 update starting next month, according to a report. The latest operating system (OS) update for Android devices usually arrives with the launch of the new Google Pixel handsets every year, but that was not the case this time as the Pixel 9 series still shipped with Android 14 out-of-the-box. Android 15 was globally released on September 4 and its source code was also made available at the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

Android 15 Update on Google Pixel Smartphones

Last month, Google announced that Android 15 would be available in the coming weeks, starting with its in-house Google Pixel smartphones. According to a recent Android Headlines report, the Android 15 update for Pixel handsets could arrive in mid-October, with October 15 being the most likely release date for the update.

Although there is precedence for the Mountain View-based tech giant rolling its software updates and patches on a Monday, it could possibly be shifted to the next day due to Columbus Day in the US falling on October 14 (Monday). Thus, October 15 is speculated to be the most likely date.

Following its availability at the AOSP last month, developers can now create custom variants of the Android 15 operating system (OS) which cater to their devices and port it. Notably, AOSP is a source code repository that contains the core of the Android OS.

Android 15 Supported Google Pixel Models

Several Pixel smartphones, ranging from the latest Pixel 9 series to the Pixel 6 series, are expected to get the upgrade to Android 15. Google says the following Pixel smartphones are eligible to receive the over-the-air (OTA) update next month:

  1. Google Pixel 9 Series
  2. Google Pixel Fold
  3. Google Pixel 8 Series
  4. Google Pixel 7 Series
  5. Google Pixel 6 Series
  6. Google Pixel Tablet

Additionally, eligible smartphones from other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi will also receive the Android 15 update in the next few months, Google said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 15, Google Pixel, Android 15 Update, Software update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
