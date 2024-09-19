Google Pixel smartphones will receive the Android 15 update starting next month, according to a report. The latest operating system (OS) update for Android devices usually arrives with the launch of the new Google Pixel handsets every year, but that was not the case this time as the Pixel 9 series still shipped with Android 14 out-of-the-box. Android 15 was globally released on September 4 and its source code was also made available at the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

Last month, Google announced that Android 15 would be available in the coming weeks, starting with its in-house Google Pixel smartphones. According to a recent Android Headlines report, the Android 15 update for Pixel handsets could arrive in mid-October, with October 15 being the most likely release date for the update.

Although there is precedence for the Mountain View-based tech giant rolling its software updates and patches on a Monday, it could possibly be shifted to the next day due to Columbus Day in the US falling on October 14 (Monday). Thus, October 15 is speculated to be the most likely date.

Following its availability at the AOSP last month, developers can now create custom variants of the Android 15 operating system (OS) which cater to their devices and port it. Notably, AOSP is a source code repository that contains the core of the Android OS.

Android 15 Supported Google Pixel Models

Several Pixel smartphones, ranging from the latest Pixel 9 series to the Pixel 6 series, are expected to get the upgrade to Android 15. Google says the following Pixel smartphones are eligible to receive the over-the-air (OTA) update next month:

Additionally, eligible smartphones from other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi will also receive the Android 15 update in the next few months, Google said.