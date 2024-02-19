Apple Vision Pro might soon get stiff competition from Huawei's rumoured mixed-reality headset, as per a new report. Apple launched its $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) headset in the market earlier this month, powered by dual M2 and R1 chipsets and featuring 12 different cameras. But now, the Chinese brand's wearable device, said to be named Huawei Vision, could edge its Cupertino-based rival in multiple parameters. Notably, it is reported to weigh half as much as the Vision Pro.

The details about Huawei's under-the-wraps headset come from a Weibo post made by Li Nan, the former marketing director of the Chinese consumer tech brand Meizu (via Huawei Central). In the post, he not only revealed the name of the product as Huawei Vision, a name that was reportedly trademarked by the company in 2019 but also highlighted that it might offer a better value than the Apple Vision Pro.

As per the post, the mixed-reality headset could weigh 350g, which would be half of Apple Vision Pro's 600g weight. But a lighter weight may not mean an inferior product. Li Nan also highlighted that the Chinese brand might use the same 4K Sony micro-OLED display that Apple has used for its headset. It is worth mentioning that most users have found the display experience of Apple's wearable to be the main highlight. Further, it is also rumoured that the Huawei Vision might be priced at $1,750 (roughly Rs. 1.45 lakh), which is again half of what the Apple headset costs.

Besides that, the post also mentioned that Huawei Vision might be powered by natively developed processors by the company and offer a zero-lag experience. It would be interesting to see how the company intends to find the right Silicon innovation to support such an emerging technology and compete with Apple's processors which are said to handle data from the Vision Pro's many sensors with a 12ms response time and 256GBps bandwidth.

One downside highlighted by the post is the lack of a feature similar to Apple Vision Pro's EyeSight. This feature projects a replica of the user's eyes on the outer end of the glasses to make it easy for non-users to interact with the person. However, some have reported not being a fan of this feature as it looks unnatural.

While there is no launch date mentioned, it is rumoured that Huawei's mixed-reality headset could be launched later this year.

