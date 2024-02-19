Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Huawei Vision to Compete With Apple Vision Pro, Could Sport Same Display Panel in a Lightweight Body: Report

Huawei Vision to Compete With Apple Vision Pro, Could Sport Same Display Panel in a Lightweight Body: Report

As per reports, Huawei Vision could weigh 350g, in contrast to Apple Vision Pro’s 600g frame.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2024 18:21 IST
Huawei Vision to Compete With Apple Vision Pro, Could Sport Same Display Panel in a Lightweight Body: Report

Photo Credit: Sound On/Pexels

As per reports, Huawei might use natively developed chips for its headset

Highlights
  • Huawei Vision is said to be priced at $1,750 (roughly Rs. 1.45 lakh)
  • The Apple Vision Pro rival could be launched later this year
  • Huawei Vision might feature 4K Sony micro-OLED panels
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro might soon get stiff competition from Huawei's rumoured mixed-reality headset, as per a new report. Apple launched its $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) headset in the market earlier this month, powered by dual M2 and R1 chipsets and featuring 12 different cameras. But now, the Chinese brand's wearable device, said to be named Huawei Vision, could edge its Cupertino-based rival in multiple parameters. Notably, it is reported to weigh half as much as the Vision Pro.

The details about Huawei's under-the-wraps headset come from a Weibo post made by Li Nan, the former marketing director of the Chinese consumer tech brand Meizu (via Huawei Central). In the post, he not only revealed the name of the product as Huawei Vision, a name that was reportedly trademarked by the company in 2019 but also highlighted that it might offer a better value than the Apple Vision Pro.

As per the post, the mixed-reality headset could weigh 350g, which would be half of Apple Vision Pro's 600g weight. But a lighter weight may not mean an inferior product. Li Nan also highlighted that the Chinese brand might use the same 4K Sony micro-OLED display that Apple has used for its headset. It is worth mentioning that most users have found the display experience of Apple's wearable to be the main highlight. Further, it is also rumoured that the Huawei Vision might be priced at $1,750 (roughly Rs. 1.45 lakh), which is again half of what the Apple headset costs.

Besides that, the post also mentioned that Huawei Vision might be powered by natively developed processors by the company and offer a zero-lag experience. It would be interesting to see how the company intends to find the right Silicon innovation to support such an emerging technology and compete with Apple's processors which are said to handle data from the Vision Pro's many sensors with a 12ms response time and 256GBps bandwidth.

One downside highlighted by the post is the lack of a feature similar to Apple Vision Pro's EyeSight. This feature projects a replica of the user's eyes on the outer end of the glasses to make it easy for non-users to interact with the person. However, some have reported not being a fan of this feature as it looks unnatural.

While there is no launch date mentioned, it is rumoured that Huawei's mixed-reality headset could be launched later this year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Set to Face Over $500 Million Fine After EU Finds It Broke Rules to Silence Spotify, Other Rivals

Related Stories

Huawei Vision to Compete With Apple Vision Pro, Could Sport Same Display Panel in a Lightweight Body: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Design, Key Specifications, Launch Date Revealed
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Will be Made in India, CEO Carl Pei Confirms
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Best Ultra Phone Ever?
  6. Oppo Brings AI Features With ColorOS New Year Edition Update
  7. iQoo Z9 5G Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Pictures Launches Add-On Streaming Channel on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Will be Made in India, CEO Carl Pei Confirms Ahead of March 5 Launch
  3. Enforcement Directorate Said to Have Not Yet Found Forex Breaches at Paytm Payments Bank
  4. Huawei Vision to Compete With Apple Vision Pro, Could Sport Same Display Panel in a Lightweight Body: Report
  5. Huawei Pocket 2 Confirmed to Launch on February 22; Colour Options Tipped
  6. Apple Set to Face Over $500 Million Fine After EU Finds It Broke Rules to Silence Spotify, Other Rivals
  7. Worldcoin Surges, Wallet App Strikes a Million Daily User Mark: Details
  8. Apple Vision Pro Witnessing High Return Rate Due to Five Major Pain-Points: Report
  9. Helldivers 2 Steam Player Count Surpasses GTA 5, Starfield; Devs Cap Concurrent Players to Stabilise Servers
  10. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »