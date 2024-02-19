Huawei Pocket 2 is set to arrive in the Chinese market soon. The company announced the launch date of the foldable smartphone but did not reveal much else about it. The handset is expected to succeed the Huawei Pocket S, which was unveiled in China in November 2022. The upcoming flip foldable handset is expected to launch with upgrades over the preceding model. Recently, some design leaks have suggested the colour options and finishes for the Huawei Pocket 2.

In a Weibo post, Huawei confirmed that the Huawei Pocket 2 will be launched on February 22 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The teaser does not show the design of the phone directly, but it hints at two circular modules, similar to the design of the older Huawei Pocket S and Huawei P50 Pocket. One of these round units is expected to hold the rear cameras, while the other is likely the outer display.

Huawei Pocket 2 launch date announcement

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huawei

The hint of the rear panel design aligns with earlier leaks. The Huawei Pocket 2 is tipped to launch in black, purple, and white colour options, the latter of which appeared with a marble-like pattern. Meanwhile, the purple variant was seen with a faux leather finish. The phone is expected to feature triple rear camera units, a Kirin 9000s SoC, and a larger battery than the preceding model.

Notably, the Huawei Pocket S has a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED primary screen and an outer 1.04-inch circular OLED display. It comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W wired charging, and ships with HarmonyOS 3. The dual rear camera of the handset features a 40-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide angle lens, while the front camera sports a 10.7-megapixel sensor.

Offered in Frost Silver, Ice Crystal Blue, Mint Green, Obsidian Black, Primrose Gold, and Sakura Pink colourways, the Huawei Pocket S launched in China with a price tag of CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 67,900) for the 8GB + 128GB option. The clamshell foldable model also launched in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants, priced respectively at CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs. 73,600) and CNY 7,488 (roughly Rs. 84,900).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.