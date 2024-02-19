Technology News

Huawei Pocket 2 Confirmed to Launch on February 22; Colour Options Tipped

Huawei Pocket 2 is expected to be powered by a Kirin 9000s chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2024 18:05 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Pocket S (pictured) was unveiled in China in November 2022

Highlights
  • Huawei Pocket 2 is said to succeed the Huawei Pocket S
  • The clamshell foldable may launch with triple rear cameras
  • The Huawei Pocket 2 could carry a bigger batter than the older model
Huawei Pocket 2 is set to arrive in the Chinese market soon. The company announced the launch date of the foldable smartphone but did not reveal much else about it. The handset is expected to succeed the Huawei Pocket S, which was unveiled in China in November 2022. The upcoming flip foldable handset is expected to launch with upgrades over the preceding model. Recently, some design leaks have suggested the colour options and finishes for the Huawei Pocket 2.

In a Weibo post, Huawei confirmed that the Huawei Pocket 2 will be launched on February 22 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The teaser does not show the design of the phone directly, but it hints at two circular modules, similar to the design of the older Huawei Pocket S and Huawei P50 Pocket. One of these round units is expected to hold the rear cameras, while the other is likely the outer display.

huawei pocket 2 launch weibo huawei huawei_pocket_2

Huawei Pocket 2 launch date announcement
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huawei

 

The hint of the rear panel design aligns with earlier leaks. The Huawei Pocket 2 is tipped to launch in black, purple, and white colour options, the latter of which appeared with a marble-like pattern. Meanwhile, the purple variant was seen with a faux leather finish. The phone is expected to feature triple rear camera units, a Kirin 9000s SoC, and a larger battery than the preceding model. 

Notably, the Huawei Pocket S has a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED primary screen and an outer 1.04-inch circular OLED display. It comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W wired charging, and ships with HarmonyOS 3. The dual rear camera of the handset features a 40-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide angle lens, while the front camera sports a 10.7-megapixel sensor.

Offered in Frost Silver, Ice Crystal Blue, Mint Green, Obsidian Black, Primrose Gold, and Sakura Pink colourways, the Huawei Pocket S launched in China with a price tag of CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 67,900) for the 8GB + 128GB option. The clamshell foldable model also launched in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants, priced respectively at CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs. 73,600) and CNY 7,488 (roughly Rs. 84,900).

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei Pocket S

Huawei Pocket S

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 10.7-megapixel
Rear Camera 40-megapixel + 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 3
Resolution 1180x2790 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Helldivers 2 Steam Player Count Surpasses GTA 5, Starfield; Devs Cap Concurrent Players to Stabilise Servers
Apple Vision Pro Witnessing High Return Rate Due to Five Major Pain-Points: Report
