Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The phone is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, which was introduced in India in March 2023. The purported handset is likely to come with significant upgrades over the older model. Design renders of the smartphone had previously surfaced online. It has also been spotted on benchmarking and certification websites. Now, leaked promotional images suggest some key features of the phone, whereas a tipster has hinted at its price and colour options.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared in a post on X that the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will be available in India via Flipkart and will be priced below Rs. 15,000. In the images shared, the handset is seen in black, purple, and sea green colourways. The leak adds that the model may offer users four generations of Android updates, claimed to be the first phone in the segment to do so. The tipster added that the handset will likely be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, a Smartprix report shared leaked promotional images of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G. The report claimed that the phone will be unveiled in India on February 22 at 12pm IST. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The report added that the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G may sport a 6.5-inch 90Hz sAMOLED display, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including ultrawide and macro shooters, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Samsung's Galaxy F15 5G is also said to offer four years of Android updates and five years of security updates to users, as per the report. It is also expected to be equipped with the “Voice Focus” feature that is usually found in Galaxy A-series models and is claimed to help in reducing background noise during calls.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G had been tipped to share similar specifications as the Samsung Galaxy A15. The phone was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database and the Geekbench website hinting at its imminent India launch. The support page of the handset has also gone live on the Samsung India site.

