Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2024 15:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F15 5G may carry a 6,000mAh battery
  • The phone is tipped to launch in three colour options
  • The Galaxy F15 5G is said to be available in India via Flipkart
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The phone is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, which was introduced in India in March 2023. The purported handset is likely to come with significant upgrades over the older model. Design renders of the smartphone had previously surfaced online. It has also been spotted on benchmarking and certification websites. Now, leaked promotional images suggest some key features of the phone, whereas a tipster has hinted at its price and colour options.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared in a post on X that the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will be available in India via Flipkart and will be priced below Rs. 15,000. In the images shared, the handset is seen in black, purple, and sea green colourways. The leak adds that the model may offer users four generations of Android updates, claimed to be the first phone in the segment to do so. The tipster added that the handset will likely be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, a Smartprix report shared leaked promotional images of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G. The report claimed that the phone will be unveiled in India on February 22 at 12pm IST. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The report added that the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G may sport a 6.5-inch 90Hz sAMOLED display, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including ultrawide and macro shooters, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Samsung's Galaxy F15 5G is also said to offer four years of Android updates and five years of security updates to users, as per the report. It is also expected to be equipped with the “Voice Focus” feature that is usually found in Galaxy A-series models and is claimed to help in reducing background noise during calls.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G had been tipped to share similar specifications as the Samsung Galaxy A15. The phone was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database and the Geekbench website hinting at its imminent India launch. The support page of the handset has also gone live on the Samsung India site.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Samsung Galaxy F15 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F15 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy F15, Samung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nintendo Switch 2 Will Be Delayed to Early 2025, Console Maker Tells Game Publishers
Xiaomi 14 With Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed to Launch in India on March 7
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Oppo Brings AI Features With ColorOS New Year Edition Update
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Design, Key Specifications, Launch Date Revealed
  4. iQoo Z9 5G Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak
  6. Xiaomi 14 Ultra to be Unveiled in China Soon; Global Launch to Follow
#Latest Stories
  1. Helldivers 2 Steam Player Count Surpasses GTA 5, Starfield; Devs Cap Concurrent Players to Stabilise Servers
  2. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak
  3. Xiaomi 14 With Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed to Launch in India on March 7
  4. Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Launch in China Alongside Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro; to be Unveiled Globally at MWC 2024
  5. Nintendo Switch 2 Will Be Delayed to Early 2025, Console Maker Tells Game Publishers
  6. Need for Speed Unbound, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Headline PS Plus Game Catalogue for February
  7. Derivatives, Futures Trading a Tax Effective Solution to Drive Crypto Engagement in India: Pi42 Co-Founders
  8. Oppo Adds AI Features in ColorOS New Year Edition Update, Reveals Phones That Will Get It First
  9. iQoo Z9 5G Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC
  10. Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Confirmed to Launch on February 22; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »