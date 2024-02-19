Technology News

Apple Vision Pro Witnessing High Return Rate Due to Five Major Pain-Points: Report

Apple analyst Mark Gurman said that the return rate of the Apple Vision Pro was between average and above average.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2024 16:46 IST
Apple Vision Pro Witnessing High Return Rate Due to Five Major Pain-Points: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro was launched in the US on February 2

Highlights
  • Several users reported vision issues arising from using Apple Vision Pro
  • Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh)
  • Some users reportedly felt isolated from family after using the headset
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro, the company's first attempt at a mixed-reality headset, went on sale on February 2 in the US. A new trend has started to emerge with just a little over the two-week mark, which overlaps the company's 14-day deadline to return products. As per a report, several users who bought the headset during the first few days of its sale are now returning it owing to five prominent reasons. Users have highlighted issues such as physical discomfort, feeling of isolation, lack of apps and content library, and more with the Apple Vision Pro.

In his newsletter, Apple analyst Mark Gurman reported that “a surprising number” of users had returned their purchase within the first 14 days of the headset's launch, which passed on Friday (February 16). Gurman's claim comes from data he sourced from retail stores that show that the Apple Vision Pro has a return rate between average and above average when compared to other products. “Some smaller stores are seeing one or two returns per day, but larger locations have seen as many as over eight take-backs in a single day,” he said.

Five reasons why users are returning the Apple Vision Pro

Gurman revealed that he spoke with more than a dozen buyers who returned the headset within the 14-day return window. As per the feedback from people, five main reasons have emerged with the wearable device being returned. The first issue was physical discomfort arising from its weight and the external battery pack and wiring that made it troublesome to manage. The usage experience was described as “headache-inducing and uncomfortable”. Second, people cited the lack of applications and video content as their reason for disappointment with the mixed-reality headset.

“It clearly is the future — but there's not enough stuff for it to do right now. The apps just aren't there,” Farzad Mesbahi, a former Tesla supply chain manager in Texas told Bloomberg.

The third issue that resonated with several buyers was an isolating experience. Unlike an iPhone, which a user can simply pass around to show a video or a meme, it is much more onerous with the Apple Vision Pro. This lack of shared experience often resulted in isolation from friends and family.

“You kind of find yourself in this virtual environment and you're asking yourself what you're doing here,” Randy Chia, a product manager for an investment firm in Los Angeles told Bloomberg.

Further, the fourth issue highlighted by the report included narrow field-of-view and glare from the screen which resulted in eye strain and vision issues. Finally, users also said that the mixed-reality headset was not much useful for productivity and instead found that working on it for long periods of time was rather strenuous on the eyes.

Gurman highlights that while returns are not unusual for products, these reasons are quite concerning. Further, given that most of the buyers are purchasing a first-generation product at the price of $3,500 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh), it is unlikely that they would be easily dissuaded by usual glitches and issues.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro launch, Apple
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Helldivers 2 Steam Player Count Surpasses GTA 5, Starfield; Devs Cap Concurrent Players to Stabilise Servers
Worldcoin Surges, Wallet App Strikes a Million Daily User Mark: Details

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro Witnessing High Return Rate Due to Five Major Pain-Points: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak
  3. iQoo Z9 5G Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC
  4. Oppo Brings AI Features With ColorOS New Year Edition Update
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Design, Key Specifications, Launch Date Revealed
  6. NFS Unbound, AC Valhalla Lead PS Plus February Game Catalogue: See Full List
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Pocket 2 Confirmed to Launch on February 22; Colour Options Tipped
  2. Apple Set to Face Over $500 Million Fine After EU Finds It Broke Rules to Silence Spotify, Other Rivals
  3. Worldcoin Surges, Wallet App Strikes a Million Daily User Mark: Details
  4. Apple Vision Pro Witnessing High Return Rate Due to Five Major Pain-Points: Report
  5. Helldivers 2 Steam Player Count Surpasses GTA 5, Starfield; Devs Cap Concurrent Players to Stabilise Servers
  6. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak
  7. Xiaomi 14 With Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed to Launch in India on March 7
  8. Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Launch in China Alongside Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro; to be Unveiled Globally at MWC 2024
  9. Nintendo Switch 2 Will Be Delayed to Early 2025, Console Maker Tells Game Publishers
  10. Need for Speed Unbound, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Headline PS Plus Game Catalogue for February
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »