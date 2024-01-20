Apple Vision Pro can now be preordered in the US, ahead of the launch of the company's first mixed reality headset on February 2. The iPhone maker's 'spatial computer features two Micro-OLED panels that offer a total of 23 million pixels and up to 100Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Apple's M2 processor and a new R1 chip that processes data from the headset's various sensors. The headset also features iris-based biometric authentication and offers up to two hours of battery life, according to Apple.

Apple Vision Pro price, availability

Pricing for the Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) for the base model with 256GB of storage. You can also purchase the headset in 512GB and 1TB storage options that are priced at $3,699 (roughly Rs. 3.07 lakh) and $3,899 (roughly Rs. 3.24 lakh), respectively. The company will begin selling the headset via Apple Stores in the US starting on February 2.

If you wear prescription or reading spectacles, you can also buy Zeiss optical inserts — the Readers inserts cost $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200), while the Prescription inserts cost $149 (roughly Rs. 12,400).

You can also purchase AppleCare+ for the Vision Pro that costs $499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) and covers accidental damage repairs with a $299 (roughly Rs. 24,900) service fee. The company's website says that repairs without AppleCare+ could cost as much as $2,399 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh).

Apple Vision Pro specifications

The first spatial computer from Apple is powered by an M2 chip paired with a second R1 chip — that is based on the same M-series processor — to handle data from the Vision Pro's many sensors with a 12ms response time and 256GB/s bandwidth. The device has dual Micro-OLED displays with 92 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut and can display 23 million pixels. It also supports 90Hz, 96Hz, and 100Hz refresh rates.

Apple has equipped the Vision Pro headset with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, along with AirPlay support at up to 1080p. The device has six microphones, two primary cameras, six secondary (tracking) cameras, four cameras for eye tracking, a LiDAR scanner, a TrueDepth camera, along with six other sensors.

The Vision Pro is powered by an external battery pack that is connected via a cable. Apple doesn't typically reveal the capacities of its batteries, so we'll have to wait for a teardown video to find out these details. The battery is claimed to power the headset for up to two hours, and the device actually ships with a charger in the box, unlike many other Apple products, including the iPhone. Depending on your configuration, the Vision Pro can weigh up to 650g and the battery pack weighs 353g, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.