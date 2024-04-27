Technology News

How to Check Your BSNL Number Using Different Methods

Did you forget your BSNl number? Check out this guide to find out more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 April 2024 08:00 IST
How to Check Your BSNL Number Using Different Methods

Photo Credit: BSNL

Highlights
  • The operator offers different ways to check mobile BSNL number
  • One of the easiest ways to check your BSNL number is by using USSD codes
  • Check out in detail how to check your BSNL number quickly
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) needs no introduction. The state-owned telecom operator is one of the oldest in the country and offers its services to millions of customers. Although the advent of 5G services and private players like Reliance Jio and Airtel are taking an unprecedented lead, BSNL still has a loyal customer base across the country.

This is why there might be times when the customers could be using BSNL as a primary or secondary SIM. There are also cases when you simply forgot your BSNL number. In that case, we are here to help you as this guide will provide you with easy steps through which you can easily check your BSNL number. So, without further ado, let's get started.

BSNL Number Check via USSD Code

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes are one of the easiest ways to instantly check your BSNL mobile number. The state-owned telecom operator offers a bunch of USSD codes through which you can easily find your new BSNL number. Here's how you can do it:

Step 1: Open the Phone or Dialer application on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Dial *1# from your registered BSNL mobile number.

Step 3: You will get a pop-up message that displays your BSNL number.

Make sure you write it down on paper or a notepad so you Can Easily remember it for future reference. Apart from this, there are other USSD codes available that allow you to know your BSNL number. These include:

  • *555#
  • 5552#
  • *888#
  • 8881#
  • 8882#

You can use the above-mentioned codes to learn more details about your BSNL number.

BSNL Number Check via BSNL App

BSNL also offers an application that allows users to track all the important information regarding their mobile number. However, it is important to note that one must first enter the mobile number to register your number to the application. So, you can follow the USSD code to know the number and then follow these steps:

Step 1: Download and install the BSNL Selfcare application on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Open the application and register or sign in with your BSNL account.

Step 3: At the top of the screen, you can check your BSNL number and other details, such as validity, account balance, data, and more.

BSNL Number Check via Customer Care Support

Another way to verify BSNL's number is to call the customer service department. The IVR service will help you to know your current BSNL mobile number along with other details like data, SMS, calls, and main balance. Here's how to go about it:

Step 1: Open the Phone or Dialer app on your mobile.

Step 2: Dial 1800-180-1503 or 1503 from your registered BSNL mobile number.

Step 3: Press 1 for mobile services.

Step 4: With this, the IVR will inform you about your BSNL number alongside other details like mobile balance, data, and validity.

BSNL Number Check by Calling Another Mobile

You may also find out your BSNL number by calling a friend or family member. Simply contact your friends or family using your BSNL number if you are with them. Both you and them will learn your cellphone number, which they will be able to view. Alternatively, you can also send an SMS to your friend or family member to find out your BSNL mobile number.

BSNL, BSNL number, BSNL number check
