Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses With Bluetooth Audio, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The smart glasses can be customised with either bifocal/progressive prescription lenses or sunglasses.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 13:53 IST
Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses With Bluetooth Audio, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenskart

Lenskart Phonic smart glasses are available for purchase in various styles

Highlights
  • Phonic smart glasses support calls, music playback, and voice assistants
  • They come in Navigator and Hustlr full-rim wayfarer designs
  • The glasses support prescription lenses with powers from -8 D to +6 D
Lenskart has launched new smart glasses in India which are claimed to combine traditional eyewear with smart features at an affordable price. Dubbed Phonic, the smart glasses come equipped with features that enable users to take calls, listen to music, and interact with voice assistants. They can also switch between functions with a single press of a button which is the sole physical control mechanism on the Lenskart smart glasses.

Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses Price in India

Lenskart Phonic smart glasses are priced in India at Rs. 4,000. However, the website lists their MRP as Rs. 7,000. The smart glasses are available to purchase on the brand website as well as retail stores around the country in Navigator and Hustlr styles, both of which are full-rim wayfarer design frames. The company says they can be customised with either bifocal/progressive prescription lenses or sunglasses.

Buyers can choose from a wide range of lens types, including anti-glare premium, BLU screen lenses, and Owndays shatterproof, although the price will be revised based on the chosen lens type. They are offered in two colourways — Matte Black, and Shiny Blue.

Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses Specifications

Lenskart Phonic smart glasses come equipped with Bluetooth audio which plays through the in-built speakers placed at the temples. It also allows users to take calls, leveraging connectivity with a smartphone. The company claims it enables multi-tasking and a connected experience on-the-go.

The smart glasses have a playtime of up to seven hours and can be charged with the proprietary charging cable which is shipped in the box. For easy navigation, they get a smart button fitted at the bottom of one of the temples. The product is said to have voice assistant integration, enabling users to use voice commands on Android and iOS devices to send messages, set reminders, or change tracks.

Despite offering a connected experience, Lenskart claims Phonic smart glasses can minimise distractions while driving. They are compatible with both concave and convex lenses, for near and far-sightedness, respectively, with powers ranging between -8 D (dioptre) and +6 D.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses With Bluetooth Audio, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
