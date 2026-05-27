Luna has unveiled the Luna Band in India and other international markets. The brand's first screenless fitness tracker is designed to monitor activity levels, sleep patterns, and other health metrics. It also allows users to interact with the band using their voice and keep a track of their food intake, supplements and medical details. The Luna Band uses the company's LifeOS platform, and it can be integrated with third-party services and apps. Luna first showed off the Luna Band at CES 2026 earlier this year.

The company has yet to reveal pricing details for the wearable, but the company has confirmed that it will not need a subscription model, unlike popular rival Whoop, which requires customers to pay an annual, recurring subscription. The Luna Band will be available in different colour options, including Black, Green, and Orange.

Luna has confirmed an invite-only rollout for the smart tracker, and shipments will begin at the end of July 2026. The waitlist for the product is now open, and users can sign up via the Luna Band website by entering their name and phone number.

Luna Band Features

The Luna Band is a screenless health tracker with a metallic design that uses LifeOS to monitor the body and analyse the user's blood markers, medical context, menstrual cycles, and dietary habits. Based on these metrics, the wearable helps users plan their day and provides haptic alerts on what to do next.

The company assured that LifeOS will be included free with the Luna Band. For health and fitness tracking, the wearable combines different sections like stress, nutrition, training, supplements, and productivity. It allows integration with other third-party apps, and Luna states that more are being added to the platform.

Another highlight of the Luna Band is voice-based controls. It removes the hassle of manually entering fitness details and food intakes. Users can simply speak to log activities instead of typing them. Further, a persistent "Ask Luna anything about your health" input runs across the entire app, making check-ins as natural as sending a voice note.

Further, LifeOS offers specific cause-and-effect insights, like highlighting that consuming caffeine after 3pm reduced deep sleep duration by 41 minutes. It has a Health Clone feature that tracks biomarkers, blood markers, and context to build the body's record. The new model is expected to rival the Whoop and Fitbit.