Samsung Galaxy S26 series was earlier expected to include a new Pro model, which was expected to replace the ‘Plus' model in its flagship smartphone lineup. However, the company reportedly decided against releasing the handset, retaining its original naming scheme for its flagship Galaxy S26 series. Recently, rumours regarding the Galaxy S27 series started surfacing online, hinting that the lineup is likely to include the Galaxy S27 Pro model, which might sit just below the Ultra model. Now, a report claims that the Pro model is likely to be equipped with a better telephoto camera than the rumoured Galaxy S27 Ultra, while sporting the same main and ultrawide shooters.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

An Android Headlines report claims that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will likely offer “a better camera experience” than the flagship Galaxy S27 Ultra. The South Korean tech giant will reportedly equip the Pro model with a 50-megapixel All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) camera on the back, instead of the 50-megapixel conventional telephoto camera, which is expected to be found on next year's Ultra handset.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro's ALoP lens is said to offer 3.5x optical zoom capabilities, while the Galaxy S27 Ultra's telephoto camera will reportedly be capable of 5x optical zoom. This is said to be the primary difference between the camera configurations of the two smartphones. Both smartphones will reportedly be equipped with a 200-megapixel main rear camera, coupled with the same ultrawide camera.

Samsung claims that the Samsung ISOCELL ALoP zoom lens design is more compact, since the optical array is placed on top of the prism. On top of this, the South Korean company claims that the ALoP design also enables smartphones to capture brighter images, helping their low-light camera performance.

Recently, a report highlighted that the tech giant will equip the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro with a 6.47-inch OLED display. The smartphone is also expected to offer similar specifications and features as the flagship Galaxy S27 Ultra. However, the Pro model might miss out on support for the S Pen stylus. The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched early next year. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.