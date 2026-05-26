Xiaomi 17T series is scheduled to be launched in select global markets later this week. The lineup is confirmed to include two models, namely the Xiaomi 17T and the Xiaomi 17T Pro. While the Xiaomi 17T is confirmed to arrive in India next month, whether the Pro model will debut in the country or not remains under wraps. Days before its global debut, the company has revealed various details about the upcoming Xiaomi 17T Pro, including its battery capacity and chipset. The handset is set to be the first model in the tech firm's flagship Xiaomi 17 lineup to feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, instead of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Chipset, Battery Capacity Revealed

In a post on X, the smartphone maker has confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi 17T Pro will be powered by the flagship octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. This means that the handset will be the first phone in the lineup to feature a MediaTek chipset, instead of the 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which powers the other Xiaomi 17 series phones.

On top of this, the company has announced that the Xiaomi 17T Pro will be backed by a 7,000mAh silicon carbon battery. The smartphone maker claims that its new handset will deliver up to 9.5 hours of continuous video recording on a single charge. Other details about the Xiaomi 17T Pro, including the pricing details, are yet to be confirmed by the company, which are expected to be revealed on the day of its global launch.

We already know that the Xiaomi 17T Pro will be launched in select global markets on May 28, along with the Xiaomi 17T. The smartphones are teased to be equipped with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, housed inside a square-shaped deco. The Pro model will be offered in at least a Deep Blue colourway, while the standard Xiaomi 17T model will go on sale globally in at least a Violet shade.

In India, the Xiaomi 17T will be launched on June 4 as the first T series handset to arrive in the country in more than four years. The phone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon. It will be equipped with a telephoto camera on the back, which will deliver up to 5x optical zoom, up to 10x “optical quality” zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom, enhanced by AI.