Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date Tipped; Could Arrive Along With the Redmi 17 5G

Redmi Turbo 5 will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 May 2026 14:22 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date Tipped; Could Arrive Along With the Redmi 17 5G

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Redmi

Redmi Turbo 5 features a 7,560mAh battery in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Redmi Turbo 5 will be offered in at least a black shade
  • Redmi has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

Redmi Turbo 5 will be launched in India soon, the Xiaomi sub-brand recently announced. It is set to arrive as the first Redmi Turbo series handset in the country. The company has teased the phone to feature a dual rear camera system, which will go on sale in the country in at least a black colourway. Now, a report claims that the Redmi Turbo 5 will be unveiled in India in the middle of next month. The smartphone will reportedly arrive along with the rumoured Redmi 17 5G. The Turbo series phone is expected to arrive with similar specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart.

Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi 17 5G Could Launch in India on June 18

Smartprix, in collaboration with the tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), has shared the launch date of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5. The handset will reportedly be unveiled on June 18. Along with the Turbo series phone, the company is also expected to launch the Redmi 17 5G. Moreover, the Redmi Turbo 5 is said to ship with similar features to the Chinese version.

For reference, the Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China in January at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 30,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports a 6.59-inch (1,268×2,756 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support.

An octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset powers the Redmi Turbo 5 in China, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phone ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. In the camera department, it carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) Sony IMX882 main shooter and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. In the front, it gets a 20-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Redmi 17 5G will reportedly sport a high-refresh-rate LCD touchscreen. Moreover, it could be powered by a Snapdragon 4 series chipset, coupled with a battery larger than 7,000mAh. The phone is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is said to ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

This comes soon after the company started teasing the launch of the Redmi Turbo 5 in India. Recently, the dedicated microsites for the Redmi Turbo 5 on Amazon and the Xiaomi in India online store were made live, confirming the phone's availability in the country via the two platforms. It will be offered in at least a black colourway.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi 17 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch, Redmi 17 5G India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Introduces Gemini 3.5 Flash Low to Help Antigravity Users Maximise Usage
Infinix Hot 70 Announced With MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date Tipped; Could Arrive Along With the Redmi 17 5G
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A27 Full List of Features Leaked Along With Design
  2. Realme 16T vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs Motorola Edge 70: Price, Features Compared
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Go on Sale in India Ahead of Schedule: Sale Offers
  4. This Realme P4 Series Phone Could Launch in India Soon
  5. Insta360 Luna Ultra Pre-Orders Open, Listed With 8K Video, Leica Lens Before Launch
  6. Honor 600 Series Launched With Up to 8,600mAh Battery
  7. Lava Shark 2 5G Debuts in India With a 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  8. Here's When the Redmi Turbo 5 Could Launch in India
  9. Oppo Enco Air 5s Launched With Up to 48 Hours Total Battery Life
  10. 007 First Light Launch: Release Timings, Price and Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Shark 2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  2. Mermaid (2026) OTT Release Date: Where to Watch the Dark Comedy Film Online
  3. Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream it Online
  4. OKX Introduces Exchange OS to Support User-Created Crypto Trading Markets
  5. Samsung Galaxy A27 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders as Key Specifications Surface Online
  6. Vivo X500 Pro Camera Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC
  7. Infinix Hot 70 Announced With MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery
  8. Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date Tipped; Could Arrive Along With the Redmi 17 5G
  9. Google Introduces Gemini 3.5 Flash Low to Help Antigravity Users Maximise Usage
  10. Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »