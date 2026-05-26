Redmi Turbo 5 will be launched in India soon, the Xiaomi sub-brand recently announced. It is set to arrive as the first Redmi Turbo series handset in the country. The company has teased the phone to feature a dual rear camera system, which will go on sale in the country in at least a black colourway. Now, a report claims that the Redmi Turbo 5 will be unveiled in India in the middle of next month. The smartphone will reportedly arrive along with the rumoured Redmi 17 5G. The Turbo series phone is expected to arrive with similar specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart.

Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi 17 5G Could Launch in India on June 18

Smartprix, in collaboration with the tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), has shared the launch date of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5. The handset will reportedly be unveiled on June 18. Along with the Turbo series phone, the company is also expected to launch the Redmi 17 5G. Moreover, the Redmi Turbo 5 is said to ship with similar features to the Chinese version.

For reference, the Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China in January at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 30,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports a 6.59-inch (1,268×2,756 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support.

An octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset powers the Redmi Turbo 5 in China, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phone ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. In the camera department, it carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) Sony IMX882 main shooter and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. In the front, it gets a 20-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Redmi 17 5G will reportedly sport a high-refresh-rate LCD touchscreen. Moreover, it could be powered by a Snapdragon 4 series chipset, coupled with a battery larger than 7,000mAh. The phone is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is said to ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

This comes soon after the company started teasing the launch of the Redmi Turbo 5 in India. Recently, the dedicated microsites for the Redmi Turbo 5 on Amazon and the Xiaomi in India online store were made live, confirming the phone's availability in the country via the two platforms. It will be offered in at least a black colourway.