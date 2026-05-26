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Oppo Find X10 Tipped to Feature 165Hz Refresh Rate Display, 8,000mAh Battery

Oppo Find X10 is said to feature a 6.59-inch LTPO display with 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 May 2026 17:06 IST
Oppo Find X10 Tipped to Feature 165Hz Refresh Rate Display, 8,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 has a 7,025mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 is reportedly undergoing testing in China
  • Oppo Find X10 is expected to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner
  • It could run on a Dimensity 9500 Plus chipset
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Oppo's Find X10 series is expected to go official later this year, and multiple leaks have already hinted at the possible specifications of the lineup. A fresh leak has now shed light on the standard Oppo Find X10 model. This model is tipped to bring notable upgrades over its predecessor, the Oppo Find X9. The Oppo Find X10 is speculated to come with a larger 8,000mAh battery and a 6.59-inch display. Besides the Find X10, the next generation Find X lineup is expected to comprise the Find X10s Pro, Find X10 Pro, Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10 Ultra.

Oppo Find X10 Leak Reveals Display, Camera, and Battery Details

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, in a recent Weibo post, claimed that a mid-range smartphone equipped with a 3nm Dimensity chipset is currently undergoing testing in China. The tipster did not mention the name of the phone, but user comments and earlier leaks suggest that the handset in question is the Oppo Find X10.

oppo find x10 dcs weibo Oppo

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

 

As per the leak, the Oppo Find X10 will have a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPO display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. The existing model, for comparison, has a similar screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming phone is said to come with an 8,000mAh battery, marking an upgrade over the Oppo Find X9, which has a 7,025mAh cell.

Oppo is likely to use a new 200-megapixel Samsung HPC primary sensor with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor size in the Find X10. Another prototype of the phone is said to have a slightly smaller 1/1.4-inch sensor. The brand could use either a 64-megapixel periscope camera with a 1/2-inch sensor or an advanced 200-megapixel periscope camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor in the phone.

For reference, the Oppo Find X9's triple rear camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Oppo Find X10 is expected to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a customisable AI button. It is claimed to deliver 'full-level' water resistance. It is said to run on a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity chipset, potentially Dimensity 9500 Plus.

Oppo's upcoming Find X10 family is expected to be released in October this year. The lineup could comprise Find X10, Find X10s Pro, Find X10 Pro, Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10 Ultra models. Previous leaks claimed that the handsets will run on MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 chipset.

OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Specifications, Oppo, Oppo Find X9
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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